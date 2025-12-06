North Carolina Basketball Schedule: December Preview

The North Carolina Tar Heels opened December with an impressive road win over the Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday night at Rupp Arena.

That result could be a springboard for the Tar Heels , as conference play inches closer with the first game later this month. The college basketball season really starts when conference play kicks off, so the next few weeks are important for North Carolina to correct and address any concerns before then.

Here is a preview of the Tar Heels' remaining schedule and upcoming opponents for the month of Dec.

December 7: vs. Georgetown Hoyas

Nov 28, 2025; Kissimmee, FL, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Kj Lewis (5) is guarded by Miami (FL) Hurricanes guard Marcus Allen (4) in the first half during the ESPN Events Invitational at State Farm Field House. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

North Carolina returns home for a matchup against Georgetown, which is currently 6-2 and fifth in the Big East. The Hoyas' top transfer portal addition this offseason was former Arizona guard KJ Lewis, who is averaging 16.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game this season.

The Tar Heels should be able to take care of business against the Hoyas, who shoot 30.9 percent from three-point range and rank 184th in the country in total rebounds per game with 33.5.

December 13: vs. USC Upstate Spartans

This will be a game the Tar Heels should have no problems winning this game, and they should utilize this game to experiment with various rotations and strategies.

December 16: vs. East Tennessee State

This matchup should provide more challenges for North Carolina, but even then, the Tar Heels should march over East Tennessee State.

December 20: at Ohio State Buckeyes

Nov 28, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) shoots a free throw against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

This will be the Tar Heels' first road game in four weeks. Also, it will be another test for North Carolina, as the Buckeyes are currently 6-1. Ohio State is led by senior guard Bruce Thornton, who averages 20.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

In total, the Buckeyes have four players averaging at least 14 points per game, which makes sense based on the fact that the team shoots 37.5% from beyond the arc.

December 22: vs. East Carolina Pirates

Of all the games during this stretch, East Carolina may be the easiest opponent on the slate. The Pirates are 3-5 and are one of the worst offenses in the country. East Carolina shoots 27.1 percent from three-point range (351st in the nation) and 39.6 percent from the field (351st in the nation).

Although North Carolina struggles with efficiency, this should be a cakewalk for the Tar Heels.

December 30: vs. Florida State Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles hosted the Georgia Bulldogs at the Tucker Civic Center for a men’s basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. | Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tar Heels kick off ACC play against the Seminoles, who have a two-point loss to Florida and two blowout defeats to Texas A&M and Georgia.

Signs point to a comfortable win for North Carolina, but then it is a home game against the Duke Blue Devils on Jan. 3.

