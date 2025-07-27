UNC Hoops GM Jim Tanner’s Contract Details Revealed
More college programs are hiring general managers to oversee the transfer portal and NIL, reflecting the growing importance of roster movement and branding in today’s evolving college sports landscape.
North Carolina, realizing it was time to ride the wave, hired UNC alum Jim Tanner as its general manager on Feb. 25. The move signaled a strategic shift by the Tar Heels to embrace the modern era of roster building and name, image and likeness management. Tanner, the first general manager in school history, signed a five-year contract, with details released Friday.
Contract Details
Tanner and UNC agreed to a five-year deal that would last until 2030 with the option to renegotiate in 2028. His annual base salary will be $850,000 and each contractual year will start on July 1, aligning with the fiscal calendar of the university’s athletic department.
Tanner is also eligible for a $100,000 bonus in any season if the Tar Heels reach the NCAA Tournament or sign a four- or five-star recruit.
Tanner's salary for this year was increased to $950,000 after meeting the contract’s incentive requirements during his first few months on the job.
There's also an "additional staffing" section in his contract that states Tanner and the UNC head coach — which would be Hubert Davis — can consult with the school and negotiate the annual staff compensation budget. This includes "director staffing, assistants, and other support staff, in an amount commensurate with high-level programs." That flexibility is designed to help UNC stay on par with national powers when it comes to infrastructure and support.
Tanner, the former president and founder of Tandem Sports + Entertainment, brings decades of elite-level experience managing the careers of Hall of Famers and NBA stars including Ray Allen, Grant Hill and Tim Duncan. His hiring reflects a broader trend of college programs turning to high-powered sports executives to navigate the complexities of NIL, branding, and roster construction in an increasingly professionalized environment.
North Carolina announced Tanner’s hiring in February, bringing him on to assist with roster management and ease the workload for head coach Hubert Davis.
With Tanner’s involvement, the Tar Heels added Jarin Stevenson, Henri Veesaar, Kyan Evans, Jaydon Young and Jonathan Powell through the transfer portal. UNC also added international signee Luka Bogavac of Montenegro who should be a key member for this year’s squad. In total, there will be nine new members of the 2025-26 roster.
The season opener is scheduled for Nov. 3 against Central Arkansas.
Make sure to follow North Carolina Tar Heels On SI on X (formerly Twitter). Also, go like our page on Facebook!