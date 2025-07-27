Former Tar Heels Star Given Exhibit 10 Contract
Former North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis went to Las Vegas like the average tourist. He needed to put a bet down and hope it came in.
Davis bet on himself to play well in the NBA 2K26 Summer League and earn a contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. He bet on a longshot and the longshot came in.
Davis signed an Exhibit-10 deal, which is a non-guaranteed contract, but can be worth up to $85,300 should he spend at least 60 days with the Lakers' G League Affiliate. He has an opportunity to make the Lakers' roster, but chances are he will not and he will be waived and then sent to the G League club before the season starts.
At least he has a foot in the door.
Davis impressed the Lakers' brass with his hard play this summer. He will get a longer look at training camp and fight to show he belongs. The best Davis can hope for is to make the G League team and then make a name for himself and work his way up to the big club. Bronny James played for the Lakers' G League team last season.
Davis played well throughout the summer league schedule. He got good minutes and he took advantage of them. He averaged 14.6 minutes, 6.1 points and 2.6 assists. He was able to show how he can be a distributor of the basketball and assist other players in getting the ball in the basket.
As the lead guard it is his job to generate points. Whether it come from his own shots going through the basket or whether he dishes the ball to one of his teammates for a jumper, he has shown enough promise to get to the next level. He now has to start over again and learn how to play with the Lakers veterans and see some action in the preseason later this fall.
There is also the possibility if he plays well enough and ends up getting waived, another team could look to add him to their big league club. While the chances of that are slim. Davis going to the G League has great odds.
One thing is for certain. Davis' career is just starting and he is further along than he was on the second night of the draft. He has another foot in the door of the NBA and he is working his way inside.