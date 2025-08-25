Are We Putting Too Much Pressure on Caleb Wilson?
Freshman sensation Caleb Wilson is a diamond and he thrives under pressure. However, if you hit a diamond on the right spot, it could break.
Wilson was the crown jewel of UNC’s recruiting class as he was the only five-star prospect to sign with the Tar Heels in the 2025 cycle. Wilson was ranked No. 8 nationally, No. 3 at his position, and No. 1 in the state of Georgia according to 247Sports.
In his senior season, Wilson recorded 21.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 3.6 blocks and 2.1 steals per game, leading Holy Innocents Episcopal School (Ga.) to the school’s first state championship title.
Offensively, it is nearly impossible to guard him in the paint as his athleticism, quickness and physicality is hard for anyone to guard no matter the size. On defense, it’s hard to get past Wilson as he has averaged nearly four blocks a game since his sophomore season in high school.
However, is he facing to much pressure? It depends which way you look at it.
Why He’s Facing Pressure
At 6-foot-9, the forward from Atlanta faces heavy pressure as North Carolina looks to reclaim its place among college basketball’s elite after last season’s disappointing first-round NCAA Tournament exit. The Tar Heels finished 23-14, and the loss was compounded by controversy surrounding their selection, with some critics — including Carolina fans — insisting they never should have made the field.
On top of that, his coach, Hubert Davis, is starting to feel the heat despite being a longtime fan favorite since his playing days. Although he led the Tar Heels were the national runner-up in 2022 and won the ACC regular-season championship in 2024, they missed the NCAA Tournament in 2023 after entering the season ranked No. 1 in the preseason poll and suffered a first-round exit last season.
In any other program, those four seasons would be seen as a success for Davis. However, this is UNC basketball we are talking about.
“Well, it's funny because I always say that the most spoiled fan bases in sports were the Los Angeles Lakers and Carolina basketball,” Bomani Jones said on the Inside Carolina podcast. “Because they were never bad, even if not always the best, they were never bad, right? Like before that run for the Lakers, you know, toward the end of Kobe's career and then until LeBron showed up, they've been in L .A. for like 52 years and missed the playoffs four times, right? Like it just always been there. That's Carolina basketball.”
He also has corporate America taking a big investment as well as Wilson signed a lucrative NIL endorsement deal with New Balance. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the deal is expected to be a multiyear, multimillion-dollar shoe deal that is supposed to last four years and it is similar to the one that former Duke star Cooper Flagg had signed last season. Notable athletes that have contracts with New Balance are Shohei Ohtani, Coco Gauff and Cameron Brink.
Why the Veterans are Important
Putting pressure on one player to succeed, even if he is the difference maker, is absurd. If anything, the whole team has to feel equal pressure. While Wilson is a great player and he will do fine things at Carolina, it’s unrealistic to drive the team through him, especially when the roster is full of veterans.
The good news for him is that he will be surrounded by experienced college players. Incoming transfer Henri Veesaar earned All-Big 12 honorable mention honors at Arizona, while Jarin Stevenson arrives from Alabama after playing on last season’s Final Four team and the Crimson Tide’s Elite Eight run the year before.
Expecting a freshman to change the team overnight is unrealistic in a sport built on teamwork, and North Carolina has seen other freshmen fail to carry the team.
Cole Anthony, for example, averaged 18.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists during the 2019-20 season, yet North Carolina stumbled to a 14-19 record, its first losing season under Roy Williams and the first since 2001. Despite his production, North Carolina stumbled to a 14-19 record — its first losing season under Roy Williams and its first since 2001. The difference this time is that the freshman will have far more help on paper than Anthony did.
Having veterans like Stevenson and Veesaar in the frontcourt will help him build confidence and develop more quickly.
Be sure to follow North Carolina Tar Heels On SI on X (formerly Twitter), and don’t forget to like our page on Facebook!