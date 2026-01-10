Bold Predictions for UNC Role Players Ahead of Wake

Conference play is when the college basketball season feels like it truly begins. Yes, the notable teams we talk about year play against one or two formidable opponents in the early parts of the season, but for the most part, coaches utilize that stretch to assess their roster and configure roations that they feel they can deploy as the season progresses.

In the non-conference portion of the regular season, the North Carolina Tar Heels compiled a 12-1 record. Against ACC competition , the Tar Heels split their first two games, beating Florida State before falling to SMU this past weekend, which left reasons to be concerned for the Tar Heels.

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Boopie Miller (2) shakes hands with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis after the Mustangs defeat the North Carolina Tar Heels at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

While speaking with the media on Friday, head coach Hubert Davis spoke on the team's prolonged break, which allowed North Carolina to address its issues with more film study and practice time.

"So, I felt like it was a perfect time not to have a midweek game, to be able to get to practice and start doing fundamentally the things that have allowed us all year to be a pretty good defensive team," Davis said.

The Tar Heels' supporting cast and bench have been inconsistent throughout the season, but can those players right the ship against Wake Forest on Saturday?

Kyan Evans

Stat line prediction: 7 points and 3 assists

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) looks to move the ball past SMU Mustangs guard B.J. Edwards (0) during the game between the Mustangs and the Tar Heels at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Colorado State transfer has yet to show why the Tar Heels signed him this past offseason. Evans has struggled to produce consistently, which has precluded him from playing extensive minutes in several games.

When North Carolina last played at home, the junior guard played with immense confidence, attempting 15 shots and knocking down five threes. Evans returned to his shell in the road loss against SMU, totaling three points while attempting two shots.

Because this game will take place in Chapel Hill, Evans should be more comfortable against a downgrade in competition.

Luka Bogavac

Stat line prediction: 8 points and 3 rebounds

Dec 30, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) with the ball as Florida State Seminoles forward Alex Steen (25) and guard Lajae Jones (10) defend in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Bogavac is another example of a player who struggles to string together consecutive productive outings, which has led him to spending prolonged time on the bench in recent games.

However, the overseas transfer tends to operate at a controlled pace when he plays at the Dean E. Smith Center. Because of that, Bogavac should be fine against Wake Forest.

Jarin Stevenson

Stat line prediction: 11 points and 5 rebounds

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Jaron Pierre Jr. (5) controls the ball in front of North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) during the game between the Mustangs and the Tar Heels at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Stevenson is coming off his best game of the season, as he totaled 16 points and four rebounds while shooting 5-of-6 from the field, including 3-of-4 from beyond the arc.

His confidence should be sky-high heading into Saturday's contest, and it would not be surprising if he is aggressive from the get-go. With Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar occupying additional attention, the Alabama transfer should find plenty of space along the perimeter.

