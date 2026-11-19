Good news continues to pour in to Chapel Hill as seven-foot center Cameron Fens is finally eligible for the Tar Heels.

Fens Is Free

Recently, Cameron Fens filed for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction against the NCAA in Orange County, North Carolina, with a hearing set for Thursday.

Fens was finally granted a TRO, or a Temporary Restraining Order, and will be eligible for the Tar Heels until November 30th, when he will have a preliminary injunction.

The timing for Fens’ arrival truly could not be better. He is now expected to suit up for the Tar Heels against Marshall on Friday, though it is still unknown whether he will see the starting lineup. Marshall is a fantastic rebounding team, so this news becomes even more impactful for Carolina on the glass.

Nov 12, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; South Dakota Coyotes center Cameron Fens (54) is defended by Iowa Hawkeyes forward Ladji Dembele (13) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Rebounding has been a weak spot very early on for the Tar Heels, as they were out-rebounded 41-32 in their home opener despite the size advantage, and also suffered a loss against Georgia largely due to their rebounding ability.

Fens was originally ineligible after the Tennessee Supreme Court denied a motion to lift the stay it had executed back in August. Despite his previous ineligibility, he has still been practicing with the team, meaning he should be able to jump into action on Friday with little to no hesitation.

Fens brings a load of experience to a frontcourt that is still developing, as he's played four seasons of Division I basketball and will join international bigs Sayon Keita and Alexandros Samodurov to give UNC a much higher ceiling on the season.

How Carolina's Rotation Will Work

Nov 10, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone reacts during the second half against the Wyoming Cowboys at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, with Fens ready to go, questions do arise surrounding the rotation of this team, especially in the frontcourt. Even if Malone elects to have Fens come off the bench, it will give him a veteran option to match up with more physical opponents, something the Tar Heels have lacked throughout their first four games.

There are still things to watch, however. Fens has not played in a game this season with the Tar Heels, so Malone will have to work out how much to use him in his first game on Friday. His eligibility does remain tied to the court process, which would make the November 30th injunction worth following. But for now, UNC finally has the big man they've hoped to have all season long.

After months of frustration from Carolina fans, Fens is finally free.