The Tar Heels will need an impressive performance to bounce back after the loss to Georgia at home. Marshall presents an opportunity for North Carolina to get back in the win column, and here are three bold predictions on how the Tar Heels will respond.

Terrence Brown Scores 25+ Points

This game will need a Terrence Brown takeover at home for things to get out of hand quickly . As we've seen in streaks throughout games so far, when Terrence Brown gets hot, this team is very tough to stop offensively.

With Neo Avdalas sidelined due to a wrist injury, you have to imagine Isaiah Denis' minutes will increase as the primary ball handler. I love the outlook of Brown and Denis playing together, and I believe Brown's overall production could increase greatly from playing alongside a player like Denis.

Nov 13, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown (1) brings the ball down court against Georgia Bulldogs forward Kanon Catchings (6) during the during the second half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two seem to have chemistry when sharing the court, as they both play with a solid tempo and pace that fit Brown's play style very well.

UNC Shoots Over 45% From Three

After the disastrous performance last week against Georgia from beyond the arc, you have to wonder if this Carolina team will turn their attention to the interior.

This team is full of skilled scorers who can attack the basket, and Michael Malone could put a greater emphasis on attacking the rim following the poor performance last week from deep.

However, all great shooters know that you just have to continue to shoot the basketball. With increasing minutes for players like Angelo Brizzi and Jaydon Young, I could see this rotation having a very successful day from beyond the arc.

Nov 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jaydon Young (4) shoots the ball against Western Carolina Catamounts guard Jacob Zhu (11) during the second half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UNC Wins the Rebounding Battle

This one may be the boldest of the bunch, and certainly the most unlikely. As we know, Carolina has only won a single rebounding battle all season, as they were able to take down Wofford on the boards.

Marshall presents a very real challenge, as they are one of the best rebounding teams in the country. Among all 365 Division I teams, Marshall ranks 28th in rebounds per game with 42.8. Out of all five of their games they've played this season, they've won the rebounding battle in all, except for a tie against Ohio State.

I’m not sure how much I believe this one myself, but if Maximo Adams is inserted into the starting lineup, it could give the Tar Heels the best chance to win on the glass so far this season.