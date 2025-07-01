How Does Caleb Wilson Fit in With North Carolina?
Caleb Wilson, a five-star prospect out of Atlanta, Georgia, who played for Holy Innocents Episcopal School, is entering his first year in Chapel Hill playing for Hubert Davis. Wilson on 247Sports is listed with a 99 rating, ranked No. 8 nationally, No. 3 at his position, and No. 1 in the state of Georgia.
The future 2026 NBA Draft lottery pick is set to make a lasting impact as a Tar Heel this coming fall, and with Hubert Davis' team exiting this past NCAA Tournament in the first round against Ole Miss, the chances of having a different postseason outcome are arguably higher. He joins a revamped roster, which features six new players and the two other incoming freshmen, Isaiah Denis and Derek Dixon.
One question about Wilson though: How does he fit in with North Carolina?
Well, the 6'9 205-pound frosh is a mobile forward that can put the ball on the deck and drive to the rim, plus stretch the defense out to the perimeter. One piece of Wilson's skill set is his athleticism, allowing him to soar over defenders for a dunk and grab rebounds — a staple of Carolina basketball.
Future teammates Kyan Evans (Colorado transfer), Jonathan Powell (West Virginia transfer), Henri Veesar (Arizona transfer), Jarin Stevenson (Alabama transfer), and Luka Bogavac (SC Derby) are all capable shooters from three-point land. Wilson's slashing ability will be crucial as he can cause havoc in the paint, drawing attention away from others. If the defense decides not to help, it will be easy for the 18-year-old to score around the rim.
Wilson's height and length will serve him well on the defensive end; however, he is on the slimmer side, and at times, could get bullied by older and stronger college players. Although he can switch onto guards, making life hard for any ball-handlers, considering Wilson's wingspan stretches longer than most.
Former Tar Heel Drake Powell, drafted by the Atlanta Hawks and then traded to the Brooklyn Nets in last week's 2025 NBA Draft, spent a lot of his time playing out of position despite being a natural guard. The personnel was not there for Coach Davis, but things will look a whole lot different with Wilson on the roster.
This is a great fit for UNC, as it will have a modern-day big man out on the parquet. Unless something unexpected happens, Wilson should be a starter once the season is officially underway, providing his versatility, athletic capabilities, and elite status wearing a coveted North Carolina uniform for what will likely be his only collegiate season.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!