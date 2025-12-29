Key North Carolina Players to Watch vs Florida State

The North Carolina Tar Heels open up their conference schedule against the Florida State Seminoles on Tuesday night at the Dean E. Smith Center. While the Seminoles enter this game with a 7-6 record, the Tar Heels boast a 12-1 record through the first two months of the season.

North Carolina has demonstrated several good and bad through the early portion of the season, and those will be highlighted during conference play.

With that being said, let's take a look at a couple of Tar Heel players to pay attention to on Tuesday against Florida State.

Derek Dixon

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Derek Dixon (3) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Dixon's involvement in the offense has dwindled since his breakout performances against Kentucky and Georgetown. However, the freshman guard could see an increased timeshare on the court with Kyan Evans' recent struggles.

If the 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard is given more minutes, Dixon could have another mini-breakout performance against the Seminoles, who have allowed 100+ points in two of the last four games. Those came against Georgia and Massachusetts.

Jonathan Powell

Dec 20, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jonathan Powell (11) dribbles against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The sophomore forward has been a pleasant surprise this season, developing into a key role player for the Tar Heels over the last few weeks.

Powell's consistent performance has caught head coach Hubert Davis' attention, leading to extensive playing time with the starters in various points.

"Yeah, I thought he played well on both ends," Davis said following Powell's 17-point performance against USC Upstate. "I mean, obviously he made shots, and today, not only made shots, but timely shots, especially from three. I think it was an eight-point game in the second half, he had a three and a corner taken to double figures, and that extended the lead for the remainder of the game."

"But he's also a really physical defender, very competitive, and just has a passion and desire to be a part of his team and this program," Davis continued. "So, I was really happy they had a good game today."

Jarin Stevenson

Dec 16, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) drives to the basket during the second half against the ETSU Buccaneers at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Being demoted to a bench role is universally viewed as a negative, but Stevenson's impact has improved since coming off the bench the last two games.

The Alabama transfer was monumental in the 71-70 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes, recording six points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 27 minutes. Despite serving as a sixth man, Stevenson played the fourth-most minutes on the team.

Against Florida State, Stevenson has a chance to replicate that type of performance against an underwhelming opponent.

