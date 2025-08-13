UNC Men's Hoops: Offensive Numbers Over the Past Years
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has been known to have quite the men's basketball program since the former Tar Heel and Chicago Bull, Michael Jordan, change the outlook of the sport by many miles. After years and years, the university has captured six national championships, and nearly had two more if a few details were different during the 2016 and 2022 title games, facing Villanova and Kansas, respectively.
Since the Dean Smith days, to Roy Williams and now Hubert Davis, scoring has been the identity for UNC. And as of last season for the 2024-2025 campaign, the Tar Heels scored an average of 80.73 points against opponents. RJ Davis (17.2), Ian Jackson (11.9) and Seth Trimble (11.6) were top three in that category. For a bigger perspective, 2,987 points were scored across all games. As a team, one in Coach Davis' fourth season leading the program, had shooting splits of 48/38/74 — not too bad by any means.
How does those numbers compare to teams prior? Let's find out.
Has the Production Increased or Decreased? Or Stayed the Same?
Despite the lack of a true big man, or a interior presence for that matter last season, North Carolina's production stayed about the same compared to the three seasons prior. Below is a breakdown for each of those seasons:
2023-2024 - 81.95 points per game, 45/36/76
2022-2023 - 76.18 points per game, 43/31/74
2021-2022 - 77.90 points per game, 45/36/76
2024-2025 had a higher production than UNC in two of the three listed seasons, including the last national championship run. And to add on to that sentiment, it shows the importance of having a dominant big man, as featuring someone like Armando Bacot on the roster can go a long distance when it comes to postseason time. The rebounding aspect is a longitime staple of basketball in Chapel Hill.
The Tar Heels will have plenty of options to score this season from Kyan Evans, Luka Bogavac, Trimble, Caleb Wilson, Henri Veesaar plus more. Whether this roster can score higher than last season or 2023-2024 remains to be seen, but the chances of exceeding those numbers are trending upward. The mixture of collegiate experience, future NBA Draft talent, and an international player presence will give something new for Coach Davis and his staff to work with throughout the season.
