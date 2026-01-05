Hubert Davis Explains How North Carolina’s Offense was Stifled Against SMU

The North Carolina Tar Heels suffered their second loss of the season, falling to the SMU Mustangs 97-83 on Saturday afternoon at the Moody Coliseum.

It was not the type of game the Tar Heels wanted to be part of, as SMU forced North Carolina out of its comfort zone with tenacious defense and lighting quick offensive sets. The Tar Heels prefer to play at a controlled pace, while turning defense into quick points in transition. However, the Mustangs prevented North Carolina from executing that gameplan.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis explained how the Mustangs' defense took North Carolina out of its rhythm.

Davis' Thoughts

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; SMU Mustangs guard Boopie Miller (2) shakes hands with North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis after the Mustangs defeat the North Carolina Tar Heels at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"Well, they're really quick," Davis said. "I mean, you know, their athleticism, especially from their guard position, is real. Not just athleticism, but their length and physicality. I felt like it affected us, even though we shot 50 percent from the field."

I felt like each one of our cuts, our passes, our scores — it was just hard. It was difficult," Davis continued. "And so, I do think their athleticism, length and physicality did play a factor."

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) looks to move the ball past SMU Mustangs forward Corey Washington (3) during the first half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It was an uncharacteristically quiet night for Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson - at least to their standards - as the two big men combined for 27 points. While that is still solid production, it was apparent that the Tar Heels' frontcourt was affected by the Mustangs' swarming defense. Davis explained how SMU marginalized North Carolina's big men.

"Yeah, I mean, their physicality as well," Davis said. "For Henri [Veesaar] and Caleb [Wilson], it was difficult for them to catch the ball at the spots that they wanted to catch it."

"I thought they did a good job of mixing up when to double team to keep them off balance," Davis continued. "But I just thought their initial defense — not just on those two, but on our whole team - we were starting our offense almost at half court. It was just very difficult to get into scoring range."

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) brings the ball up court against the SMU Mustangs during the first half at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

SMU's picked up Seth Trimble, Kyan Evans, and Derek Dixon in the full-court press, forcing North Carolina to methodically move into its offensive sets in the halfcourt. Davis thought was one of the main reasons the Tar Heels' offense found so much trouble breaking down the Mustangs.

Yeah, I think it started on the ball. Their pressure on the ball," Davis said. "As I said before, we were starting our offense close to half court."

"To initially get into the offense, that first pass is much further away, very difficult," Davis continued. "They were in passing lanes, denying. As I said before, every dribble, every cut, every pass felt difficult. And that's something we've just got to learn and grow from, because that's what we're going to face moving forward."

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !