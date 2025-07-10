Flashback Thursday: North Carolina vs. NC State
UNC basketball won in commanding fashion against NC State on February 25 of this year. The Tar Heels were too much for the Wolfpack to handle as its 54-26 lead heading into halftime was the difference maker (despite the NC State scoring 47 points compared to UNC's 43 in the second half). Hubert Davis' squad was led by fifth-year senior RJ Davis, who scored 21 points, grabbed two rebounds, and had five assists.
The game took place on a snowy weather day, and when it was hard for fans to travel with their car — the school made the game free for students, leading to different kind of environment than normal compared past contests.
Matt Bowers on GoHeels wrote what Davis had to say following the game:
"I just want to give a huge shout out to the fans that came through," RJ Davis said. "I think that given the weather and the conditions, to just come through tonight and show their support is huge. I feel like we fed off of their energy. There were a lot of students, so that young energy was gifted to us. They put themselves at risk given the snowstorm and we really appreciate that."
Junior Seth Trimble scored 15 points off the bench through 26 minutes, shooting 6/9 from the field. He also secured seven rebounds, helping the froncourt (an area that he helped out in a great deal due to Carolina's lack of frontcourt depth).
And freshman Ian Jackson had 12 points of his own through 21 minutes, converting 4/6 of his shots.
On top of Davis' quote, Bowers added Coach Davis' thoughts as he expressed his satisfaction of the victory:
"I thought it was one of our most–if not the most–complete game that we've played all season," head coach Hubert Davis said afterward. "I thought our energy, our effort, our attention to detail on both ends of the floor were really good. The energy from the bench was sustained–or even better."
It was an action-packed, white snow kind of game that led to UNC defeating its Triangle foe from Raleigh. The win tallied another mark on the sheet, as the event will be looked back on as the day Coach Davis and the Tar Heels won by double-digits despite the unusual weather (snow does not come every year in North Carolina).
