Hubert Davis Voices Rebounding Concerns After Win Over USC Upstate

The North Carolina Tar Heels' calling card this season has been the ability to control the glass on both ends of the floor. North Carolina entered Saturday's contest, averaging nearly 40 rebounds per game, which ranks 14th in the country.

Against USC Upstate , the Tar Heels won the rebounding war 36-29 but lost the offensive rebounding department 9-7. That was an unexpected development as the game progressed, and those extra opportunities for the Spartans allowed them to stick around late into the contest.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference availability, head coach Hubert Davis expressed his displeasure with that aspect.

Davis' Thoughts

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis yells to his players during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

"Unacceptable. One of the things we want to be a great offensive rebounding team, and we want to be a great defensive rebounding team as well," Davis said. "And for them to have more offensive rebounds than us is not good, and for us to outrebound them only by three. And I talked about rebounding and how important it is for us to dominate points in the paint in regard to rebounding in that area, we did not, we did not play well."

During the under-eight-minute timeout, Davis had a passionate exchange with his players. The 55-year-old head coach explained what messages were expressed in that moment.

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis reacts in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Well, I didn't know what the rebound differential was during the eight-minute timeout, but I knew that they got multiple offensive rebounds, and they were playing harder to get those offensive rebounds than us, and I felt like we were leaking out in transition," Davis said. "And so that's something that we'll talk about at practice tomorrow."

"Yeah, there's a lot to be happy and excited and proud about," Davis continued. "You know, the 20 assists , I felt like we really shared the basketball. We took good shots, we took care of the basketball, and so from that standpoint, I was really happy with the team. I just didn't feel like the practices leading up to the game were at the level of attention to detail that is required to put yourself in a position to be successful."

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; USC Upstate Spartans center Coen Collier (7) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) and center Henri Veesaar (13) defend in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

This is not something to become overly concerned about, but the Tar Heels' strengths have to be maximized against formidable teams in the ACC. North Carolina kicks off conference play later this month against the Florida State Seminoles. The Tar Heels' overwhelming size and length in the frontcourt will be tested in the coming weeks.

