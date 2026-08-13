North Carolina Basketball’s Loaded Roster Creates One Issue
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Michael Malone has built up quite the roster in Chapel Hill. He has finally put together his full roster at North Carolina, meaning he has no room for any more players.
That even includes longtime Tar Heel Seth Trimble, who recently hit the transfer portal and will be playing for Louisville, noting UNC’s full roster as one reason he could not return.
With a roster firmly in place, Malone will likely have a vision for what the rotation could look like this season and how many players could get serious playing time.
Start With the Obvious
We can safely assume that quite a few guys were brought in to assume starting positions on the roster, with most of them playing inside the backcourt.
Terrence Brown, Neoklis Avdalas, and Matt Able are safe picks for players we could likely see starting in Carolina’s first game, as they each have important roles this season.
Brown and Able will likely be the scoring options in that backcourt, with Avdalas assuming the role he excels at: distributor and facilitator of this offense. He’ll win his starting reps through assists rather than points, but he can certainly still score the ball when needed.
Moving to the frontcourt, we can safely assume international prospects Alexandros Samodurov and Sayon Keita will get plenty of court time, but it’s still a bit foggy as to which of those players will get the starting nod, or if both of them will get that chance.
Returning power forward Jarin Stevenson will likely get the starting minutes to begin the season, but anything can change as the season progresses.
First Guys off the Bench
First off the bench is where I believe we’ll see the younger players shine. Kevin Thomas and Maximo Adams will offer great relief to that starting lineup, and recent addition Cameron Fens should be an excellent relief option for that towering frontcourt.
Another player I could see getting some serious playing time this season is returning guard Isaiah Denis, who should make a serious jump.
Depth Pieces
Moving into depth guys, I can see transfer guard Angelo Brizzi and returning guard Jaydon Young getting involved quite a bit for some relief throughout the season.
Freshman guard Malloy Smith and transfer center Cade Bennerman are guys who are less likely to see the floor, especially early on, but of course, anything can change.
With so many new players on this roster and limited minutes to distribute, it’ll be tough for Malone to decide who gets on the court early in the season. Nonetheless, it should make for exciting times in Chapel Hill as the college basketball season inches closer.
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Kade Nix is a sports writer covering North Carolina on SI. He specializes in college basketball, college football, and the NFL. In 2021, he founded Kade’s Draft Room, a sports website that ran until 2025, and has an extensive background writing for multiple channels and sports websites. In addition to his writing experience, Kade has hands-on sports scouting experience, including time as a Texas area scout for the Hula Bowl, giving him a unique perspective on player evaluation and the college sports landscape.