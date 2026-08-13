North Carolina Basketball’s Loaded Roster Creates One Issue

Michael Malone has built up quite the roster in Chapel Hill. He has finally put together his full roster at North Carolina, meaning he has no room for any more players.

That even includes longtime Tar Heel Seth Trimble , who recently hit the transfer portal and will be playing for Louisville, noting UNC’s full roster as one reason he could not return.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With a roster firmly in place, Malone will likely have a vision for what the rotation could look like this season and how many players could get serious playing time.

Start With the Obvious

We can safely assume that quite a few guys were brought in to assume starting positions on the roster, with most of them playing inside the backcourt.

Mar 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) goes to the basket against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Terrence Brown, Neoklis Avdalas, and Matt Able are safe picks for players we could likely see starting in Carolina’s first game, as they each have important roles this season.

Brown and Able will likely be the scoring options in that backcourt, with Avdalas assuming the role he excels at: distributor and facilitator of this offense. He’ll win his starting reps through assists rather than points, but he can certainly still score the ball when needed.

Mar 12, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Matt Able (3) and Virginia Cavaliers forward Devin Tillis (11) fight for the ball in the first half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moving to the frontcourt, we can safely assume international prospects Alexandros Samodurov and Sayon Keita will get plenty of court time, but it’s still a bit foggy as to which of those players will get the starting nod, or if both of them will get that chance.

Returning power forward Jarin Stevenson will likely get the starting minutes to begin the season, but anything can change as the season progresses.

First Guys off the Bench

Serra's Maximo Adams (25) looks to coaches as he runs down the court during the first quarter of their first-round CIF-SS playoff game at Indio High School in Indio, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

First off the bench is where I believe we’ll see the younger players shine. Kevin Thomas and Maximo Adams will offer great relief to that starting lineup, and recent addition Cameron Fens should be an excellent relief option for that towering frontcourt.

Another player I could see getting some serious playing time this season is returning guard Isaiah Denis, who should make a serious jump.

Depth Pieces

Nov 14, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Delaware State Hornets guard Aaron Lemon-Warren (15) defends Villanova Wildcats guard Angelo Brizzi (10) in the first half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Moving into depth guys, I can see transfer guard Angelo Brizzi and returning guard Jaydon Young getting involved quite a bit for some relief throughout the season.

Freshman guard Malloy Smith and transfer center Cade Bennerman are guys who are less likely to see the floor, especially early on, but of course, anything can change.

Mar 12, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With so many new players on this roster and limited minutes to distribute, it’ll be tough for Malone to decide who gets on the court early in the season. Nonetheless, it should make for exciting times in Chapel Hill as the college basketball season inches closer.