How Cameron Fens Addition Changes UNC's Roster Outlook

Michael Malone has given Tar Heel fans a roster to be excited about this season.

Frontcourt Got a Major Upgrade

Nov 12, 2024; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; South Dakota Coyotes center Cameron Fens (54) shoots against Iowa Hawkeyes forward Even Brauns (0) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The most recent addition to that roster is seven-footer Cameron Fens, who will add some much-needed frontcourt muscle to the team this season. The seven-foot, 255-pound center transferring in from South Dakota is a massive addition that cannot go understated.

When you look at the roster as a whole now, it certainly has the ability to compete in a tough ACC this season, and bridges the gap between Malone’s first team and Hubert Davis’s last season.

Apr 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When we compare the two rosters side by side, the firepower on Davis’s roster lies in the frontcourt with Caleb Wilson and Henri Veesaar, two players whose talent led them to be NBA Draft picks.

While it’s hard (nearly impossible) for Malone to be able to replicate that in his first season, Cameron Fens certainly bridges that gap. Fens walks into a frontcourt that is loaded with potential and could certainly be an underrated big man group in the ACC.

Mar 17, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone on the sideline during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alexandros Samodurov, Sayon Keita, and Cade Bennerman round out the rest of the guys who will be playing down low, and it’s a group that has a ton of promise.

Backcourt Extends the Gap for Malone’s Squad

When comparing the backcourts of the two teams, it’s a much different story. With the transfer additions of Terrence Brown, Matt Able, Neoklis Avdalas, and Angelo Brizzi, the backcourt could be a real problem in the conference. Not to mention, Isaiah Denis and Jaydon Young are set to have a major role as two of the only returning players in the backcourt compared to last season.

Dec 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (5) celebrates during the second half against the East Carolina Pirates at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isaiah Denis should be a guard who will have a much larger role in year two, and it will be very interesting to see what Michael Malone elects to do with Denis. He showed plenty of flashes in his lone season under Hubert Davis, but was limited due to injuries all season. Coming in healthy, he should be ready to go full force and show Heels fans exactly why he had that 4-star rating coming out of high school.

Overall, Malone’s team in year one passes the test. Across the board, it seems like he has assembled the better roster. Of course, only time will tell if that’s actually true, but by the looks of it, Malone has put together quite the squad at North Carolina in his first season at the helm.

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