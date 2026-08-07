What Cameron Fens Signing Means for UNC Basketball

Over the last couple of days, we have discussed the latest transfer portal rumors involving the North Carolina Tar Heels, with multiple centers linked to the program.

On Friday, North Carolina solidified its frontcourt rotation , signing South Dakota transfer center Cameron Fens. The seven-foot, 255-pound senior center averaged 14.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game last season, while shooting 57.9 percent from the field.

Significance of Acquisition

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

North Carolina's offseason activity has been impressive, considering Michael Malone took over as head coach during the opening of the transfer portal window. Since then, the Tar Heels have assembled a roster capable of making serious noise in 2026. However, the frontcourt rotation remained a question mark.

Landing overseas centers, Sayon Keita and Alexandros Samodurov, was impressive for Malone and his staff. Signing Northwestern transfer Cade Bennerman was another under-the-radar acquisition. That said, all three players have logged zero minutes at the collegiate level, and North Carolina is still awaiting Keita's arrival to Chapel Hill.

With one roster spot remaining and the backcourt rotation firmly entrenched, identifying and acquiring an established center was the final piece to the puzzle. Fens should provide just that, as he was one of the most productive centers last season. Coming from a mid-major program, Fens could take time to adapt to the ACC, but this is another underrated addition orchestrated by the coaching staff.

What This Means

Mar 19, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) celebrates after a play against the VCU Rams in the second half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Fens now in the equation, the starting center debate just got a lot more interesting. For months, the discourse has surrounded Keita and Samodurov as the likely candidates for that position. However, there are fair questions about both players. You don't have those same concerns with Fens.

Yes, the ceiling is much higher with the two overseas talents, but Fens should be guaranteed production and impact in the Tar Heels' frontcourt. Considering the number of play-making guards and wings North Carolina has at its disposal, with Terrence Brown, Matt Able, Neoklis Avdalas, and Maximo Adams, Fens should fit perfectly with this group.

It's also difficult to imagine Fens signing on with this project if he didn't have a legitimate chance to earn the starting role. I didn't discuss this much , but now that it's a reality, it makes much more sense for Fens to be featured in the starting five.

His experience and overall production will allow Keita and Samodurov to acclimate themselves with the system and culture in a manageable role. Overall, North Carolina improved significantly with this news, and regardless of who starts at center, the bench deepened even further.