Hubert Davis is Blown Away by Caleb Wilson's Abilities

Caleb Wilson has been a revelation for the North Carolina Tar Heels this season. Yes, it has only been nine games, but the freshman forward has instantly established himself as an elite player with only a handful of games under his belt.

In nine collegiate-career games, the 6-foot-9, 216-pound forward is averaging 19.3 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 53.2 percent from the field.

While speaking with the media during his postgame press conference, head coach Hubert Davis detailed how Wilson affects the game in a multitude of ways.

Davis' Thoughts

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) and guard Derek Dixon (3) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"Well, I think one of the things that I would say opposing teams have learned: one of the things that he's elite at is passing the basketball. I mean, he can find guys," Davis said. "And so actually, when they put two on the ball, he becomes a playmaker. He's really instinctive and he knows where his teammates are and gets the ball to where it needs to be."

"But as teams continue to build more people around him, just learning when to be aggressive, when to get the ball back out," Davis continued. "We'll get it right back into you. I remember in the second half, I said, look, you don't have to force it, just throw it back out, we'll throw it right back into you. We love the ball in his hands; he makes great decisions."

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots as Georgetown Hoyas forward Isaiah Abraham (7) defends in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

When Wilson is afforded space and is allowed to take on defenders one on one, he has proven time and time again that he has a plethora of options at his disposal. Davis pointed out one aspect of Wilson's game that is virtually unstoppable.

"I mean, his mid-range is elite," Davis said. "It's so funny, people–and nothing against them at all–there's metrics of threes and layups. I like four level scores, guys that can shoot from three, mid-range, get to the bucket, and also from the free throw line. You know what I really like?"

"F-G-Ms, field goals made. And from 12 to 15 feet, that thing goes in," Davis continued. "That's what I want, okay? I've said this before, and this is just my belief: I don't think you can have a better five-star player, five-star person, and a five-star teammate than Caleb. It may be out there, but there's nobody better than him. And it's not just a blessing to be able to coach him, it is a gift."

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE !