Key Development Emerges for Tar Heels’ Newcomer
One of the North Carolina basketball program’s most intriguing storylines throughout the offseason has been when Luka Bogavac will be able to get on campus.
Well, things are starting to clear up a little bit for the 6-5 wing from Montenegro as he has received his student visa and will be on campus next week, per Sherelll McMillan of Inside Carolina. Bogavac had already cleared UNC admissions in early July and he had his interview with government officials at the US embassy in Montenegro last week.
However, the final step in the process for Bogavac to be able to play college basketball will be to gain clearance from the NCAA. However, that will not stop him from attending classes on Monday, Aug. 18 nor will it prohibit him from practicing with his team leading up to the season. He can also play in the exhibition games against BYU in Salt Lake City on Oct. 24 and Winston Salem State on Oct. 29 in Chapel Hill because they are not games sanctioned by the NCAA.
While his status for the Nov. 3 season opener against Central Arkansas remains uncertain, Bogavac is unlikely to remain sidelined given the NCAA’s slow activity period and the fact the season is still nearly three months away.
Why This Is a Big Deal?
Bogavac is one of 10 new players on the 2025-26 roster as head coach Hubert Davis and general manager Jim Tanner completely flipped the roster following a disappointing 23-14 season that ended in a first-round exit at the hands of Ole Miss. He will also be one of three Europeans on the 2025-26 squad joining center Henri Veesaar (Estonia) and Ivan Matlekovic (Croatia).
Bogavac, who committed to UNC on May 31, played four professional seasons in ABA Liga (the Adriatic Basketball Association) for the SC Derby club based out of Podgorica, Montenegro.
Bogavac is a knock-down perimeter shooter and he provides maturity and poise for a freshman due to his 21 years of age and playing against professional athletes before coming to America.
Bogavac had his strongest season professionally as he averaged 14.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game in 2024-25, while shooting 45.1% from the field, 39.9% on three-point shots and 87% from the charity strike. He scored 19 or more points in eight of his final 15 ABA games, including a 24-point game where he made with seven three-pointers on March 30, and a season-high 27 points on April 25.
Bogavac has also represented his country in international play. He competed for Montengro in the FIBA U20 European Championship in 2022 and 2023, and was a member of the senior Montenegrin national team in the 2024 FIBA Olympic Qualifying tournament and the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket Qualifiers.
