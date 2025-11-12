UNC’s Luka Bogavac Speaks Out After Radford Game
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - North Carolina guard Luka Bogavac spoke to the media for the first time this season after the Tar Heels dispatched Radford 89-74 at the Dean Smith Center on Tuesday night.
After shooting just 2-for-8 from the field and 1-for-6 from three-point range in the first half, he bounced back in the second half, going 5-for-10 from the field and 2-for-5 from beyond the arc while scoring 12 points. Bogavac finished the game with a team-high 19 points with five assists and two steals.
To hear what he said, check out the video below.
Here is a partial transcript:
On how UNC’s fan base has embraced him...
We spoke every day about our crowd, our fans. It's amazing in just this short time, how they love me, how they show me the lobby. I just have one thing in my head when I step on the court dress, to keep them back, also, because there are, as I said, six men. They push us, and they will push us for sure during the whole year.
So I just here in my mind to give, give back that this love and thanks, thanks to them because I saw everywhere, and how they love me. They're sharing my name. So I really love this, and I will try every single game just to the give them back something, you know.
How Ivan Matlekovic and Henri Veesaar have helped him transition in Chapel Hill…
for sure, even it's his (Ivan Matlekovic) second year here, so he knows a little bit how things go. So for me, the first month or second was just, you know, I was just asking everything about, you know, about the practices, the style, how we practice. Everything is kind of different where I played before, I think in general, in Europe. So I think now I feel more comfortable. And with the time, just getting more comfortable.
On how the environment at the Dean Smith Center during the Kansas game compares to the environments he played in Europe…
I mean, I come from the countries where basketball is everything, so honestly, I watched, I didn't play in atmosphere like that, but I was really close to the game that atmosphere was maybe more crazier. So it was amazing. I think every single game is amazing atmosphere. Never mind vis Kansas or some other team. But I just tried to bring the people to like, to pay the arena every single year.
The biggest difference between playing basketball in America and Europe…
I mean, maybe the pace here, the pace, it's different. Thanks, different. So I think just this. Freedom of playing a lot of like transition plays. Not a lot of half-court sets. So it's different.
