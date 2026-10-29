UNC Basketball's Most Glaring Questions After Preseason Games

It's been an underwhelming preseason for the North Carolina Tar Heels, to say the least.

Despite producing a 2-1 record through their three exhibition games , the Tar Heels enter the regular season with more questions than answers. Figuring out solutions to those problems falls to head coach Michael Malone and his staff. With that in mind, here are some critical decisions the coaching staff will have to assess following an underwhelming preseason.

Navigating the Frontcourt Situation

As currently constructed, North Carolina's frontcourt, specifically at center, is a major issue. It goes without saying that the Tar Heels have underwhelmed in several areas associated with that department. Cameron Fens would solve most, if not all, of the problems we're seeing with the center rotation.

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Aiden Sherrell (22) shoots over North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout these exhibition games, the lack of experience and physicality at center has contributed to the ineffectiveness on the glass. In these outings, North Carolina has been outrebounded 122-108. Offensively, Alexandros Samodurov's lack of physicality and Sayon Keita's inexperience limit what the Tar Heels can do in the post game. Malone and his staff have some time before the season opener to address these issues and develop a plan to mitigate those shortcomings.

Deciphering Rotations

Because North Carolina has so many moving parts on this roster, it's been a learning process for the coaching staff to determine the best rotations for specific situations. Malone smartly used the preseason to experiment with his personnel, deploying several different rotations.

Maximo Adams, Isaiah Denis, and Jaydon Young have been the most consistent bench contributors during these exhibition games. Besides them, it's been a revolving door to see who can make a substantial impact. With an abundance of guards and wings on the roster, it will take time to balance out a consistent rotation. The non-conference slate will be monumental to have that all settled heading into ACC play.

Who To Turn to When Offense Stalls?

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone talks to North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown (1) on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, during the first half of an exhibition game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tuesday night provided some intel on why this team needs everyone available. Matt Able was ruled out shortly before tip-off, and his absence was apparent as North Carolina opened the game missing eight of their first 10 shots and a five-minute drought without a made field goal.

Terrence Brown was the answer in carrying the offense through stretches, with his 27 points. That said, there will be nights when the Tar Heels' top players will struggle. Maximo Adams had an opportunity to prove he can pick up the slack, but the forward managed only three points on 1-of-5 shooting. By no means does that mean Adams won't make an impact this season, but it gives Malone something to consider moving forward.

Versatility and depth have been two qualities associated with this roster. However, bench scoring has left much to be desired. After scoring 35 points against USC, the Tar Heels' bench mustered 19 points in each of the last two games. That will be problematic if it continues into ACC play.

Watch Our Latest Podcast