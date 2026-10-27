Why UNC Should Feel Confident Ahead of Demarcus Henry's Commitment

Due to the timing of Michael Malone's arrival in Chapel Hill, the North Carolina Tar Heels were forced to construct this year's roster almost exclusively through the transfer portal.

Malone and this coaching staff didn't have the opportunity to compile their own recruiting class. Next year's class will be the first one assembled under this regime. That's been evident, as the coaching staff has invested time and resources in its pursuit of one of the top 2027 prospects.

On Monday, the Tar Heels received fantastic news as Demarcus Henry cut his list to four teams. Those programs include North Carolina, Kentucky, Louisville, and Arkansas. Before this update, the 6-foot-7, 180-pound forward removed UConn, Kansas, Ohio State, and BYU from consideration. The No. 1 small forward and No. 2 overall prospect in the 2027 class, per ESPN , will announce his decision on Oct. 30, which is his birthday.

Oct 18, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone instructs his team against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Obviously, the Tar Heels are in a strong position to land Henry, as they're in the final four, but there are a couple of under-the-radar advantages they have in the race for one of the top prospects in next year's class. Here's a breakdown of those variables.

The Timing of Henry's Visit

North Carolina was the last program Henry visited before his looming decision on Friday. So, the fact that the Tar Heels are a finalist speaks volumes. Malone and his staff were allowed to make the final impression during Henry's official visit this past weekend, and it appears they presented a compelling case for Henry to take his talents to Chapel Hill.

Now, that doesn't mean he's guaranteed to commit to North Carolina, but that's certainly something that should give Tar Heel fans confidence that their team will land Henry. The timing of Henry's visit coinciding with the finalists being released yesterday could be telling.

Henry's Ties to Carolina

Jan 2, 2026; Mesa, AZ, USA; Arizona Compass Prep forward DeMarcus Henry (15) against Spire Institute (OH) during the HoopHall West Tournament at Skyline High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Henry is a Charlotte native and has stated throughout this process that playing close to home is something he certainly values. Again, that doesn't guarantee that he'll choose the Tar Heels, but it's another reason to be optimistic about that becoming a reality.

Will Henry Choose North Carolina?

Based on the fact that Henry released his final four programs, which, as mentioned, included North Carolina, days after he visited Chapel Hill, I'm relatively confident that the 5-star forward will commit to the Tar Heels.

Now, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Louisville have been aggressive in their pursuit of Henry. Based on recent history, Louisville and Arkansas are the two roadblocks to Henry's path to Chapel Hill.

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