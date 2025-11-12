All Tar Heels

UNC Overcomes Slow Start, Hammers Radford Highlanders

No. 18 North Carolina shook off a sluggish start to dominate Radford, improving to 3-0 behind a balanced offensive performance at the Dean Dome.

Grant Chachere

Nov 11, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis calls out the play in the first half against the Radford Highlanders at Dean E. Smith Center.
Nov 11, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis calls out the play in the first half against the Radford Highlanders at Dean E. Smith Center. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
No. 18 North Carolina was expected to experience a bit of a hangover after its big win over Kansas on Nov. 11, and that’s exactly what happened early in Tuesday night’s game against Radford.

However, North Carolina (3-0) overcame the slow start to defeat Radford (2-1), 89-74. The Tar Heels have scored at least 80 points and won by double digits in all three of their victories.

Luka Bogavac led the Tar Heels with 19 points, five assists and two steals. He shot 7-for-18 from the field and 3-for-11 from three-point range.

Nov 11, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jaydon Young (4) chases a loos ball out of bounds against the Radford Highlanders in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Center Henri Veesaar scored 18 points with seven rebounds and a block.

While not having his best night from the floor as he shot 4-for-13 from the field, Caleb Wilson recorded his first double-double of his career as he scored 13 points and grabbed 14 boards. He also dished out two assists, a block, and a steal.

Jarin Stevenson finished with 15 points, making 10 of 12 free throws, and added seven rebounds.

1st Half

Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels fans celebrate after the game at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels took a 44-31 lead into halftime, closing the first half on a 22-9 run.

Wilson put UNC on the board first with a teardrop shot, drew a foul and converted the and-one.

After Radford took a 4-2 lead with 18:02 remaining in the half, Carolina responded with a 12-2 run. The surge was highlighted by a three-pointer from Jonathan Powell and back-to-back dunks by Veesaar, giving the Tar Heels a 14-6 advantage with 14:39 left in the half.

However, Radford took a 19-16 lead after going on a 13-2 run that lasted about four minutes. Johnson and Dennis Parker hit back-to-back three-pointers, giving the Highlanders their first lead of the game.

A large part of the Tar Heels’ problems stemmed from Jarin Stevenson missing significant minutes after rolling his ankle before returning later, and Wilson dealing with foul trouble throughout the first half.

Nov 11, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Radford Highlanders guard Jaylon Johnson (3) drives past North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Both teams exchanged the lead several times before Carolina took control for good with a 14-3 run, pulling ahead 30-22 with just over four minutes remaining in the half. Stevenson contributed six points during that stretch, most of them coming from free throw attempts.

Later in the half, guard Kyan Evans scored on a reverse layup on the fast break, drew a foul and completed the three-point play. The Tar Heels led 37-26 with 1:47 left in the first half.

Second Half

Nov 11, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Radford Highlanders guard Jr. Dennis Parker (11) presses North Carolina Tar Heels guard Derek Dixon (3) in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

After a sluggish first half, North Carolina quickly found its rhythm, pulling away from Radford and eliminating any chance of a Highlanders upset on the road.

After Johnson got Radford on the scoreboard first with a fastbreak layup, UNC's Bogavac and Veesaar made back-to-back three-pointers. Radford responded quickly when Parker made a three-point shot.

Carolina extended its lead to as much as 20 points.

The highlight of the second half came when Bogavac lobbed a pass to Wilson, who threw down an alley-oop dunk to put North Carolina up 64-46 over Radford with 12:30 remaining.

Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.