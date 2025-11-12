UNC Overcomes Slow Start, Hammers Radford Highlanders
No. 18 North Carolina was expected to experience a bit of a hangover after its big win over Kansas on Nov. 11, and that’s exactly what happened early in Tuesday night’s game against Radford.
However, North Carolina (3-0) overcame the slow start to defeat Radford (2-1), 89-74. The Tar Heels have scored at least 80 points and won by double digits in all three of their victories.
Luka Bogavac led the Tar Heels with 19 points, five assists and two steals. He shot 7-for-18 from the field and 3-for-11 from three-point range.
Center Henri Veesaar scored 18 points with seven rebounds and a block.
While not having his best night from the floor as he shot 4-for-13 from the field, Caleb Wilson recorded his first double-double of his career as he scored 13 points and grabbed 14 boards. He also dished out two assists, a block, and a steal.
Jarin Stevenson finished with 15 points, making 10 of 12 free throws, and added seven rebounds.
1st Half
The Tar Heels took a 44-31 lead into halftime, closing the first half on a 22-9 run.
Wilson put UNC on the board first with a teardrop shot, drew a foul and converted the and-one.
After Radford took a 4-2 lead with 18:02 remaining in the half, Carolina responded with a 12-2 run. The surge was highlighted by a three-pointer from Jonathan Powell and back-to-back dunks by Veesaar, giving the Tar Heels a 14-6 advantage with 14:39 left in the half.
However, Radford took a 19-16 lead after going on a 13-2 run that lasted about four minutes. Johnson and Dennis Parker hit back-to-back three-pointers, giving the Highlanders their first lead of the game.
A large part of the Tar Heels’ problems stemmed from Jarin Stevenson missing significant minutes after rolling his ankle before returning later, and Wilson dealing with foul trouble throughout the first half.
Both teams exchanged the lead several times before Carolina took control for good with a 14-3 run, pulling ahead 30-22 with just over four minutes remaining in the half. Stevenson contributed six points during that stretch, most of them coming from free throw attempts.
Later in the half, guard Kyan Evans scored on a reverse layup on the fast break, drew a foul and completed the three-point play. The Tar Heels led 37-26 with 1:47 left in the first half.
Second Half
After a sluggish first half, North Carolina quickly found its rhythm, pulling away from Radford and eliminating any chance of a Highlanders upset on the road.
After Johnson got Radford on the scoreboard first with a fastbreak layup, UNC's Bogavac and Veesaar made back-to-back three-pointers. Radford responded quickly when Parker made a three-point shot.
Carolina extended its lead to as much as 20 points.
The highlight of the second half came when Bogavac lobbed a pass to Wilson, who threw down an alley-oop dunk to put North Carolina up 64-46 over Radford with 12:30 remaining.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!
Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!