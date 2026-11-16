UNC Basketball’s Record-Breaking Night Revealed This Major Concern

The Tar Heels set a school record against Georgia; however, it was not necessarily something to be proud of.

North Carolina shot a record 38 three-point attempts in the 78-70 home loss to Georgia, but made only 9, for a 23.7% shooting clip. The high volume of attempts left many Heels fans scratching their heads, as it did not seem to be an effective night from three early on, yet Carolina continued to let it fly throughout the night.

I begin to question the identity of this team, because even though Michael Malone has said he wants this team to shoot a lot of threes, I’m not sure this roster has the makeup for success from deep. At least not at the volume they shot at against Georgia.

Nov 13, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Isaiah Denis (2) reacts during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many of the attempted threes didn’t even come close for the Tar Heels either, as Malone stated in his post-game press conference: “I think we shot maybe seven or eight air balls tonight,” Malone said.

Several Tar Heels Struggled Against Georgia

Eyes are certainly drawn to NC State transfer Matt Able against the Bulldogs, as he went 2-of-11 from deep Friday night. This is especially concerning considering Able was projected as one of the best three-point shooters that the Heels added in the offseason and was expected to be effective from beyond the arc this season.

Able wasn’t the only one, however. Both Jarin Stevenson and Neo Avdalas went 0-for-3 from three, and Maximo Adams shot 0-for-4. I would like to say fans won’t see this bad of a performance again this season, but I would like more assurance that this team can shoot at a high level before feeling completely confident in the claim.

Attack the Basket

When the Tar Heels weren’t letting it fly from deep, they attacked the basket and seemed to actually have success. Led by leading scorer Terrence Brown , the former Utah transfer had a solid night offensively as he continued to make things happen for UNC.

Nov 13, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown (1) brings the ball down court against Georgia Bulldogs forward Kanon Catchings (6) during the during the second half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I would feel more confident with this team shooting 38 times from deep if the roster were constructed with elite three-point shooters, but the reality is that it isn’t. Don’t get me wrong, Carolina did have some good looks from outside that simply didn’t fall, which may have on other nights. However, it seemed that attacking the basket was the source of success most of the night, yet they seemed to shy away for some reason.

This season is still young, and there’s still time to figure things out. I wouldn’t panic about the season just yet, but if they can’t figure it out quickly, it could be a very long season in Chapel Hill.