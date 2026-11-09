UNC Basketball vs. Wyoming: How To Watch, Listen, Preview

Friday night was a statement outing for the North Carolina Tar Heels, who breezed by Wofford, 109-70.

While the result is expected against that level of opponent, North Carolina has been pushed to the brink by Western Carolina and Charlotte (the preseason finale). The Tar Heels will have another opportunity to improve and further establish themselves in their third game against Wyoming on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.

Nov 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Terrence Brown (1) shoots a free throw during the second half against the Western Carolina Catamounts at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How To Watch, Listen to UNC Basketball vs. Wyoming

Date: Nov. 10

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: Dean E. Smith Center (Chapel Hill, NC)

Nov 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels mascot Rameses during the second half against the Western Carolina Catamounts at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

TV: ACC Network

Listen: 97.9 The Hill

Top Storylines To Watch

Nov 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) shoots a free throw against the Western Carolina Catamounts during the second half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Until this issue is fully resolved, which may never happen, the Tar Heels' ability to control the boards will continue to be a narrative. Through two games - against Western Carolina and Wofford - North Carolina has been outrebounded 83-81. That's unacceptable, especially since those two teams are mid-major programs.

This development highlights the significance of Cameron Fens' looming eligibility ruling. If the South Dakota transfer remains ineligible to play in games, this will be a season-long problem.

An extension of this issue is center Sayon Keita, who has averaged 5.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while logging 17 minutes per game. The former FC Barcelona center's development requires patience, but his struggles on the glass have been disappointing, to say the least. Due to his lackluster impact, Keita has surrendered minutes to Alexandros Samodurov and Maximo Adams.

Nov 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Maximo Adams (25) reacts after scoring against the Western Carolina Catamounts during the second half at Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of Adams, the former McDonald's All-American has been as advertised . The 6-foot-7, 220-pound freshman forward has been one of the best players for Michael Malone, contributing as an efficient scorer and reliable rebounder. Across the two games, Adams is averaging 10.5 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 53.3 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three-point range.

If this output carries over a multiple-game stretch, keep an eye on potential rotations. We've already discussed rebounding as a weakness for North Carolina. As mentioned, Keita has been a non-factor on the boards. Adams offers much more at this point, and Malone may feel inclined to elevate the former 4-star recruit to the starting lineup. What North Carolina would sacrifice in size and length would be nullified by what Adams provides offensively.

Assuming rebounding continues to mar the Tar Heels, the coaching staff should deploy the best allotment of scoring options. A lineup consisting of Neoklis Avdalas, Terrence Brown, Matt Able, Adams, and Jarin Stevenson may be the best combination.

That group could play substantial minutes together on Tuesday night, as this is the time of year Malone experiments with different personnel groupings. This doesn't mean Adams will necessarily start, but carving into Keita's minutes is a possibility.