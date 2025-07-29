UNC Hoops Recruiting: 2026–27 Point Guard Prospects to Watch
If you look at all of the great UNC teams from years past, the Tar Heels always had a playmaker at point guard.
The Tar Heels have long thrived on elite floor generals—from Raymond Felton to Ty Lawson to RJ Davis—and keeping that tradition alive is a top priority for Hubert Davis and his staff. As the 2026 and 2027 recruiting cycles heat up, UNC has begun to zero in on several high-upside guards who fit the Carolina mold: unselfish, fast, and tough-minded leaders capable of running the show in Chapel Hill.
Here are four names to watch out for from both 202
Deron Rippey, 2026, Blair Academy (NJ)
Rippey is the No. 17 player nationally, No.3 point guard and No. 1 player from New Jersey. North Carolina is a strong contender to land one of the best point guards in the country.
The Tar Heels are in Rippey's top 12 right now along with, Alabama, Duke, Kansas, Kentucky, Indiana, Louisville, Miami, NC State, Syracuse, Tennessee and Texas,.
Rippey will get a chance to visit UNC this fall where he will get a chance to mingle with head coach Hubert Davis, his staff and the many players on North Carolina’s roster right now. His visit to Chapel Hill will last from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2. That weekend will be very busy for the university as the football team will play a primetime game against TCU on Labor Day at Kenan Stadium.
Dylan Mingo, 2026 Long Island Lutheran (NY)
A five-star prospect according to 247Sports and ESPN, he is rated as the N0. 6 player nationally, No. 3 combo guard and No. 1 player from the state of New York.
Mingo could be the next great Tar Heel from the New York/New Jersey metro area.
Mingo is a player who can play both the one or two and be effective at both due to his size (6-5, 185). He can slash and score in the paint, knock down mid-rangers and has started to show some flashes of shooting the ball effectively from behind the arc.
King Gibson, SPIRE Academy, 2027
Originally from Greensboro, the 6-foot-4 guard is considered a must-get prospect for North Carolina due to his in-state ties.
He’s an explosive athlete, especially off two feet, and brings a dynamic scoring skill set to the floor. A high-level scorer who can attack from the wing and shoot consistently from the perimeter, he is also comfortable operating in pick-and-roll situations or serving as a secondary ball-handler.
Defensively, he provides strong on-ball pressure and is capable of guarding both point and shooting guard positions. On the Nike EYBL U16 circuit, he averaged 17.3 points and 3.9 assists per game.
Nasir Anderson, 2027, Prolific Prep (AZ)
A physical 6-foot-4 point guard originally from Savannah, he is an explosive finisher at the rim with strong court vision when driving to the basket. While he has the ability to knock down outside shots, his biggest areas for growth are shooting consistency and limiting turnovers. Defensively, he excels at creating turnovers with active hands and aggressive pressure.
He was named MVP of the FIBA Americas U16 Championship after leading Team USA to a perfect 6-0 record and the tournament title. During the event, he averaged 12.3 points and a record 6.8 assists per game.
On the Adidas 3SSB circuit with Game Elite U16, he added 16.6 points and 4.1 assists per game.
