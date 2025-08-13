WATCH: UNC Head Coach Bill Belichick Gives Camp Update
North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick spokr to the press before its 10th day of fall camp and its second in full pads.
To watch, check out the video below!
Here is a partial transcript:
Opening Statement
Really impressed with the late players are working they're in good shape. Excuse me, guys, they're working hard. We're slowly but surely bringing things together. Definitely not there yet an opportunity to work on some signature to work on some things here, fundamentals, with pads on so forth that we can't do in, you know, less gear. So excited about the week here that we have coming up, and rest of it through the weekend, and then, you know, we'll start to get into classes and more regular season routine. You know, as the players get on a little different schedule, not a training camp schedule, but their daily academic schedule. And that's where we'll be the rest of the year. So that's kind of where we are at this point.
Q: Coach, how long does it take? How long do you anticipate it taking to get the kind of evaluation you need to get from the guys up front?
Bill Belichick: Yeah, it's good question. Set to figure it out as we go. Some things will clear up sooner than others. Others might take a while. Once we know, though we'll, you know, we'll make that decision, but until we know, we'll let the competition play out.
North Carolina Tar Heels HC Bill Belichick on Acclimation Period and Making Progress
Q: What do you know about this team that you didn’t know before …
Bill Belichick: Well, we have a lot of new players, so seeing them play is the biggest thing. We have 40 guys that weren't here in the spring, so getting a chance to watch him, you know, go through the football stuff, not just training exercises, but actually go out there and play that's that's been the biggest thing. At least we know have an idea what they can do and where they can fit it.
Q: Bill, bringing in Mike Priefer for special teams coordinator. What is it about his coaching style that you like? And what have you seen out of special teams so far in camp?
Bill Belichick: Well, you know, special teams, as I said, we're 10 practices. There's six special teams units knocked out in the hands team, and a bunch of other one-off situational type situation kicking plays. But you know, we haven't had enough practices to be very far along in any area, but we're moving along in every area, so it'll take a little while. But, you know, Mike's got a lot of experience. I've known for a long time as a very accomplished coach, has a lot of experience, has worked with a lot of players, and I've seen us get a lot better.
But you know, it's an area of the game but we have a long way to go in, you know, certainly, you know, having two new kickers in here is also been part of the adjustment. But they're both, you know, very good. I'm glad we have them. And you know, as long as well as with a new snap or new punter, so four of our six specials are new, and, you know, evaluating them will be a big, you know, big part of it as well. But you know, Mike's done a good job with them, and it's a very competitive situation, a lot more so than we had earlier in year. So excited to see all these guys play ou
