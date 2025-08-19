Bill Belichick, Tar Heels vs. Kendal Briles, TCU’s Offensive Coordinator
North Carolina has been trying to find stability in its offense for quite some time now, and with Head Coach Bill Belichick in place after last season, where Mack Brown was fired from the job, the numbers may start to look a little (or a lot) different. But besides Coach Belichick, Freddie Kitchens, his offensive coordinator, plays his role within the equation.
On the other hand, TCU, the team that will help get Coach Belichick's career in the college ranks, has Offensive Coordinator Kendal Briles to help the Horned Frogs possibly spoil the party in Chapel Hill on Labor Day.
Coaching Background of Kendal Briles
Below are more details on Briles' career while at TCU, and before his time as leading the Horned Frogs, per GoFrogs:
"Kendal Briles joined the TCU football staff in January 2023 as associate head coach, offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
In each of Briles' two seasons at TCU, the Horned Frogs have ranked among the national leaders in several offensive categories. The Horned Frogs were eighth in passing offense (312.9 yards per game) in 2024 as quarterback Josh Hoover set a TCU season record with 3,949 yards.
TCU was also third nationally in fourth-down conversions (78.3 percent, 18-of-23) and 13th in red-zone offense (91.2 percent, 52-of-57). In Briles' first year in Fort Worth, TCU ranked 11th in the FBS in total offense (466.7 yards per game) and seventh in passing (312.2). Both marks were TCU's highest averages since 2015. Briles mentored Hoover into being the 2023 Honorable-Mention Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year.
A 2015 Broyles Award Finalist, Briles came to TCU after serving the previous three seasons in a similar role at Arkansas. TCU is his sixth school as an offensive coordinator.
Before his time in Fayetteville, Briles directed offenses and was the play caller at Florida State, Houston, FAU and Baylor. At each of his stops, his units were ranked among the nation’s leaders in offense, as well as showing dramatic improvement from the year prior to his arrival.
The 2022 season saw Arkansas rank seventh nationally in rushing (236.7 yards per game) and 15th in total offense (471.4 yards per game). The Razorbacks’ 3,075 yards rushing were their most since 2003. Arkansas' balance on offense made it one of just three FBS teams in 2022 to average more than 230 yards rushing and 230 passing per game.
Briles made an immediate impact at Arkansas in his first season in 2020. He inherited an offense that averaged just 21.4 points and 340.1 yards per game the previous year and led the Razorbacks to an improvement of more than 50 yards per game with an average of 391.5 per contest. The following season, Arkansas posted its best offensive numbers in five seasons with averages of 30.9 points and 441.7 yards per game."
