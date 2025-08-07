3 Notable Quotes: Offensive Coordinator Freddie Kitchens
Head Coach Bill Belichick elected to have Freddie Kitchens, now the offensive coordinator, on his staff. Coach Kitchens spoke to the media on Wednesday and discussed the offense, along with Bryce Baker, Gio Lopez, Max Johnson, plus more.
Freddie Kitchens Weighs In
Beneath are three things Coach Kitchens shared with the media.
On Bryce Baker and his relationship with Max Johnson and Gio Lopez:
"I think all those guys have a great relationship in that room. But Bryce is a young guy. He got here in January, and you know, he's continuing to work and get better on every aspect of his game. So I think nothing's changed from now, from January, he's continually getting better. And, Bryce continues to work. He's a hard worker. It's a hard-working room. And everything's kind of moving forward in the right direction."
On Gio Lopez and the mission of bringing him to Chapel Hill:
"Well, Gio, you know, he was a good football player at the University of South Alabama, and made a lot of big-time plays for him. They were successful as a team. Ultimately, you know, the quarterback is a lot like the head coach. You know, he gets blamed and credited for a lot of things. And you know, he was successful at Alabama and made plays, got the ball to guys that could make plays. And that's everything you look for in a quarterback"
On UNC's offense:
"Well, I think ultimately, you know, I kind of cringe at that comment my offense, you know, because nowhere have I ever been, and maybe I learned from different people, but it was never their offense. It was our offense, and that's kind of the way it is here. I mean, it's our offense. So I had experiences in Dallas, I had experiences in Arizona, I had experiences in Cleveland, and even had some experiences in New York. Coach Belichick had experiences in New England and Cleveland.
You know, we've got a great offensive staff that has had experiences everywhere. So when we came together as an offensive staff, this is kind of becoming our offense. So you know, of course, you're going to take what you've lived, and that's what I've done, but we also get the vantage point from it's a conglomeration of everyone and everyone's ideas and things like that.
Now, ultimately, you have to make a decision on things and and that, you know. So that happens ultimately, but it's up to our room, moving up the ladder and all that kind of stuff to come together. And it becomes our offense that's just, that's just what it is so but, yeah, I mean, we have plays from Arizona, we have plays from Cleveland, we have plays from New York, we have plays from Roseville High School. You know, it doesn't matter. We just want, we just want the best football players for our players. We don't really care where they come from. But collectively, we get that together."
