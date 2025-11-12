UNC's Belichick Previews Wake Forest Matchup, Reflects on Veteran's Day
North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick addressed the media ahead of UNC's game against Wake Forest and discussed the unveiling of the “Honoring Our Military” wall on Veteran's Day.
A partial transcript is down below.
Opening Statement
Certainly a very impressive win for Wake Forest last weekend against Virginia. Statistically, Virginia had an edge in a lot of areas, but the three turnovers that Wake got and the return were some big game changing plays. I think it just highlights the type of team that Jake (Dickert) has there. I think Jake’s done a great job, as he did at Washington State.
He has several other people on his staff with him, but he did a tremendous job out there. He’s got a lot of good football players. They’re a very good football team. They’re well coached. They’re good in every area.
They’re good on special teams, they’re good on defense and they’re good on offense. They have some very good skill players offensively. … Defensively they’re very disciplined, they’re tough. They can rush the passer. They play the run well.
They’re a very physically taxing team. So a big challenge for us out there. Back in the state, so we know that that intensity is going to be high for this game, as it should be. And (we) look forward to it.
What have you learned about these Tobacco Road rivalries and Big Four rivalries since you’ve been here?
I’ve been in a lot of (rivalries) before but the ones regionally are just different. And Tobacco Road we’ve certainly talked about that with a lot of people who have played in a lot of these games, or coached in them or been around them. Historically we’re catching up on it, but we even saw in the Charlotte game that it’s a little bit different when you play in-state.
Every high school kid wants to win a state championship. And when you’re playing at this level, it’s important to win in the state. We know what it’s going to be, they’re a good football team, no matter where they’re located. But we know it’s an in-state game, and it’s going to be tough and it’s in their place. I’m sure there’ll be a lot of energy in the stadium.
How would you describe the challenge of bringing the pass rushers along? And how has that group improved and adapted this season?
Each player usually has his own strengths and weaknesses. Some guys are more power rushers, some guys are more speed rushers and so forth. Kind of look at it like a pitcher. It’s hard to win with just one pitch, even if it’s a really good one, but at some point you need, you need something besides a fastball.
You need a curveball, you need a change up, you need something. And I think that pass rushers, if you only have one thing, eventually they block that and then you got to be able to go to something else. So developing individual pass rush techniques for each player is important, to have a good two or three pitches that you can throw, and then being able to collectively work together on pass rush to understand that for the most part, it’s five-on-four, so they have an extra guy.
When you arrived here you said you’re not coming here to leave. But as soon as the New York Giants’ job came open your name got thrown out there. What is your message to players and recruits who may be asking about that?
We’re getting ready for Wake Forest. That’s all I got this week.
