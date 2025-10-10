UNC's Newcomers Are Ready to Redefine Carolina Basketball
North Carolina enters the 2025–26 basketball season with a roster that looks significantly different from a year ago. Three freshmen, Caleb Wilson, Derek Dixon, and Isaiah Denis, are set to begin their college careers as part of head coach Hubert Davis’s plan to rebuild the Tar Heels with size and flexibility.
Wilson, a five-star forward and one of the top recruits in the country, adds both length and skill to the front court. At six feet nine inches, he gives UNC a scoring option who can rebound and operate on the perimeter.
What New Faces Bring
Dixon, a six-foot-five guard from Washington, D.C., arrives after a standout senior year that earned him Gatorade Player of the Year honors in the District. Denis, a six-foot-four guard from Miami, brings quickness and athleticism to the rotation.
Davis emphasized during the offseason that his focus was on developing players who can contribute in multiple areas.
He spoke about wanting athletes who can defend, shoot, rebound, and adapt to different roles. That approach is reflected in how he structured this year’s roster, which now includes six players standing at least six feet ten inches.
Returning senior Seth Trimble has taken on a leadership role in helping the freshmen adjust to the program. Trimble praised Dixon’s confidence and composure during preseason workouts, saying the young guard has shown poise and a willingness to take important shots in practice settings.
Another key addition, Henri Veesaar, transferred from Arizona and has already built chemistry with his new teammates.
During the summer, Veesaar and Dixon played together in pickup games, with Veesaar noting Dixon’s outside shooting and overall readiness. Their early connection could be important as the Tar Heels continue to establish rhythm and spacing in team drills.
North Carolina’s staff also features new faces alongside the players. The Tar Heels will rely on returning experience from Trimble and Jae’Lyn Withers, while transfers such as Kyan Evans are expected to balance out the lineup. Evans, who previously played at Colorado State, adds another reliable ball handler to the mix.
Davis has said that success this season will depend on how well the new players blend with the returning core. The combination of youth and experience is designed to strengthen depth and give the team more options at every position.
North Carolina opens the season ranked inside the national top 25, and expectations remain high for a return to national contention. For Wilson, Dixon, and Denis, the opportunity to contribute right away will be there. As the season begins, their development and chemistry with upperclassmen could help define how far the Tar Heels can go.
