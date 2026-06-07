UNC Cannot Afford to Keep Sayon Keita Off the Starting Center Spot

A lot has changed since the end of last season for the North Carolina Tar Heels. Following a first-round exit in two consecutive seasons, the Tar Heels decided to make a change at head coach, moving on from Hubert Davis and hiring Michael Malone.

While North Carolina was expected to experience a handful of alterations, losing eight of its 10 leading scorers from last season's roster was an unexpected development. As soon as Malone walked through the doors in Chapel Hill, he was faced with an uphill battle to construct a competitive roster.

The roster was desperate for reinforcements, and the frontcourt rotation is a major question mark heading into next season. With Caleb Wilson, Henri Veesaar, and Zayden High leaving Chapel Hill, the 54-year-old head coach had to identify players who could fill those voids .

It is a tall task to replace the production and impact those three players produced, but the Tar Heels eventually constructed a promising frontcourt rotation, consisting of Jarin Stevenson, Sayon Keita, Alexandros Samodurov, and Cade Bennerman. Besides Stevenson, the other three players don’t possess any collegiate-level experience. With all of that in mind, here is why Keita needs to be North Carolina's starting center in 2026.

Defensive Ability

Mar 27, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the video board during practice prior to NCAA Tournament at West Regional at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Keita has illustrated that he is an elite rim protector, which this team needs if it wants to compete in a much-improved ACC. Additionally, the 18-year-old center can defend all five positions on the floor, as apparent in his recent performances.

Samodurov's arrival provided a brief discussion of who the starting center should be for the Tar Heels, but the Barcelona product is more of a physical presence, which will be monumental in Chapel Hill next season.

Scoring in the Post

Jan 3, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; A view of the North Carolina Tar Heels logo on the shorts of forward Caleb Wilson (8) during the second half against the SMU Mustangs at Moody Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Compared to last season, North Carolina's perimeter production and efficiency should take a major leap with the acquisitions Malone orchestrated this offseason. Samodurov will be capable of contributing in that department, but the Tar Heels need a true go-to player in the post, which is more associated with Keita.

Throughout the offseason, I have discussed that Keita needs to refine his game, but there are a couple of areas where he excels offensively. His ability to seal defenders in the post stood out on film. Even when defenders try to take away passing lanes, the 7-foot center will re-establish position, giving his teammates opportunities to feed him the ball in advantageous spots. With the number of scoring options along the perimeter, Keita should have ample space to operate with.