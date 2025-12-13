Tar Heels Cruise to Easy Win vs USC Upstate

The North Carolina Tar Heels returned to action after nearly a whole week off, with no scheduled games during the week. Last Sunday, the Tar Heels made a statement, defeating Georgetown 81-61 at the Dean E. Smith Center.

Could North Carolina replicate that level of dominance against the USC Upstate Spartans? Read to find out if the Tar Heels continued their dominant run that has stretched over the last three weeks.

First Half

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina's length and ability to switch became instantly clear, as the Spartans went 1-of-7 in the first five minutes of the game, allowing the Tar Heels to jump out to a 7-3 lead. The next four minutes were electrifying, as both teams looked to push the ball in transition after missed shots.

In the first nine minutes, North Carolina's edge on the glass was slowly growing, outrebounding USC Upstate 9-4 during that span. With 11:17 remaining, the Tar Heels would lead 18-13, following layup by Kyan Evans, which forced the Spartans to burn a timeout to recalibrate.

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; USC Upstate Spartans guard Tyler Smith (0) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels guard Kyan Evans (0) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

That timeout was well-timed, as USC Upstate orchestrated an 8-2 run, taking a 21-20 lead into the seven-minute media timeout. Spartans' guard Tyler Smith was the driving force for that mini run, connecting on two threes.

Caleb Wilson would take over in the next four minutes, leading North Carolina to a 14-0 run, giving the Tar Heels a 32-21 lead with 3:10 remaining before halftime. It started shaky, but North Carolina would lead 37-28 at halftime, with Henri Veesaar leading the team with 10 points and eight rebounds. Wilson would total eight points and six rebounds in the first 20 minutes.

Second Half

North Carolina sputtered out of the gates to open the second half, but Luka Bogavac continued to have the hot hand, hitting two threes. The overseas guard led the Tar Heels with 13 points, as North Carolina led 45-35 with 15:53 remaining.

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; USC Upstate Spartans guard Karmani Gregory (1) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) defends at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In recent weeks, Derek Dixon had broken out with two substantial performances. Saturday was Jonathan Powell's turn, as the sophomore forward jumped to 12 points by the seven-minute mark. Powell and Bogavac were monumental in North Carolina, building a 66-52 lead with 7:38 remaining.

Once again, it was a welcoming sight for Hubert Davis, as the role players continued to grow into their roles, as Veesaar and Wilson were able to rest for extended minutes during this stretch.

With the Tar Heels letting their foot off the gas and going through the motions, the Spartans provided a scare for North Carolina, cutting the lead to 68-60 with 4:03 remaining. Davis would be forced to call a timeout.

Dec 13, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; USC Upstate Spartans center Coen Collier (7) shoots as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jarin Stevenson (15) and center Henri Veesaar (13) defend in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Veesaar and Wilson would re-enter the game, and North Carolina would instantly recover, re-establishing a 15-point lead.

Final: North Carolina 80, USC Upstate 62

