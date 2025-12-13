USC Upstate Players North Carolina Need to Keep Tabs On

This week's matchup against USC Upstate is not the most challenging proposition, but the North Carolina Tar Heels need to treat this as just another game and not overlook their opponent.

USC Upstate may be 6-5 and in fourth place in the Big South, but it does have a few players who can create issues for North Carolina's defense.

During his appearance on his weekly radio stint, head coach Hubert Davis went into depth about where the Tar Heels have to improve, and what he said fits well into this topic.

Dec 2, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis yells to his players during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

“For us to get to where we want to become, we have to be great defensively," Davis continued. "We’ve got length, we’ve got versatility, we’ve got size. And I feel like the team is, every day, understanding more and more how important it is to get after it defensively. And also, rebounding the basketball. That’s something that we desperately wanted to improve on from last year, especially offensive rebounding.”

With that being said , here are a few players on USC Upstate that North Carolina has to pay extra attention to.

Mason Bendinger

Nov 29, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; South Carolina Upstate Spartans guard Mason Bendinger (9) looks to the hoop against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Braden Frager (5) and forward Rienk Mast (51) during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-3, 209-pound guard is averaging 16.1 points per game, while shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three-point range. His free-throw shooting is abysmal at 55.8 percent, but in the last two games, he has connected on 17-of-22 of his attempts from the line.

Bendinger is the Spartans' leading scorer, and he creates opportunities at an extremely high level. For North Carolina to impose its will on the boards, limiting the opposing offense goes a long way in achieving that. Slowing down Bendinger comes first and foremost for the Tar Heels.

Karmani Gregory

Nov 29, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; South Carolina Upstate Spartans guard Karmani Gregory (1) drives against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Pryce Sandfort (21) during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Gregory is averaging a career-high 15.1 points through the first 11 games of USC Upstate's 2025 season. The sophomore guard is averaging four more points than his freshman campaign, and he is shooting slightly better from the field, three-point range, and on free throws.

The 6-foot, 174-pounder is not the most efficient scorer, but he will not hesitate to pull the trigger, as he has a game this season with 17 three-point attempts.

Carmelo Adkins

Nov 29, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; South Carolina Upstate Spartans guard Carmelo Adkins (4) drives against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Jared Garcia (15) during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

USC Upstate is heavily dependent on a three-guard system, which allows the Spartans to spread the floor. North Carolina's ability to switch and step up on screens should stifle that, but Adkins can still produce at a consistent rate.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard is averaging 14.7 points and 5.4 rebounds, while shooting 42 percent from the field and beyond the arc. Adkins is not the team's leading scorer, but he is clearly the most dependable offensive player for the Spartans.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !