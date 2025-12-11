These Are the Areas UNC Basketball Must Improve In

Through nine games, the North Carolina Tar Heels have compiled an 8-1 record, which includes wins over the Kansas Jayhawks, Kentucky Wildcats, and Georgetown Hoyas. It has certainly been an impressive start to the season for the Tar Heels, but this team could be even more dangerous if it refines a few key areas.

Fifth-year head coach Hubert Davis believes the team is trending in the right direction, but there is still room to grow.

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis talks with guard Kyan Evans (0) and guard Derek Dixon (3) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

"I believe we're growing," Davis said. "We're getting better at it. It's not a finished product. I feel like we've got a long way to go, but one of the things that I consistently talk to them about is how do you react and how do you respond?"

Let's take a look at how the Tar Heels can continue to improve and develop worthwhile tendencies that can translate to sustained success.

Consistent Production from Beyond the Arc

Nov 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Luka Bogavac (44) shoots as Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) defends in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

North Carolina has no problem scoring at will in the paint, but the three-point efficiency has been underwhelming, to say the least. Through the first handful of games, the Tar Heels are shooting 31.7 percent from deep, which ranks 254th in the country.

Without a doubt, Davis recognizes this trend, which is probably why the 55-year-old head coach wants the Tar Heels to predominantly operate in the post.

"From an offensive standpoint, we're inside out," Davis said. "I've been clear, definitive, I [want to] dominate points in the paint through post penetration, offensive rebounding, limit the paint, limit the free throw line, put max pressure on the rim."

The increased attention on Henri Veesaar and Caleb Wilson has opened up ample opportunities outside the perimeter, but that has not translated to consistent success from that perspective.

Free Throws

Dec 7, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels center Henri Veesaar (13) on the free throw line in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Overall, the Tar Heels are not the strongest shooting team in the country, and that extends to the free throw line, which can become problematic down the road.

North Carolina shoots 70.7 percent from the free-throw line this season, which ranks 205th in the country. Four players - Seth Trimble, Derek Dixon, Wilson, and Kyan Evans - shoot at least 75 percent from the line. However, Jarin Stevenson, Luka Bogavac , and Henri Veesaar all convert sub-70 percent of their free throw attempts.

Each of these players is in the starting lineup and obviously plays extensive minutes in every game. Teams will take this information into account in late-game situations where margins are thin. In March, this can cause the Tar Heels to lose an unexpected game due to their struggles from the free throw line.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Tar Heels when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW