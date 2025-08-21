Five Impact Players for UNC in 2025
Which Tar Heels will make the biggest impact for North Carolina Football this season?
To watch, check out the video below!
We've heard a lot about you. Once you've described yourself, tell us what kind of player you are, what kind of player you are.
Yeah, first off, I want to be a leader. I want to hit the field with this last play mentality. Every play, like it's your last. Play hard, play fast, but physically be a coach on the field. Somebody that you can depend on in the games you want.
He said that you play angry but under control. What is angry?
I guess just knowing what you got to do. Get in there with just a mindset that you're going to make every single play. I want to make every play on the field if it comes my way or not. I want to be there for my team with relentless pursuit any way I can. So just being dominant in that sense. I just want to do everything for my team.
When you were in the transfer portal, what were some of the main things you were looking for? And then when you moved back to North Carolina, what were some of the main things that they had that worked for you?
Yeah, so I mean here, obviously this championship pedigree with a coach like Belichick and somebody who is going to develop me and focus on just the small things that are going to just make a big deal when the time comes. So honestly, just trying to boost my guys as much as I can. Trying to come to a winning culture that cares about football, that wants to win. And everything that I talked about with Coach Belichick and some of the guys on the team and the coordinators, it just aligns with all my goals. So it's really where I want to be.
What was your sort of experience like with that first line of communication with Belichick?
Yeah, so I kind of had a good feeling. I wanted to be a part of this. Just talking to Belichick was kind of like the cherry on top. He made everything seem smooth. The transition is very smooth. In our first meeting, we met face-to-face. I talked to him in person. It was a great conversation. We talked for a long time. I feel like we could have talked a little bit longer, it seemed like. But he had a dream to get to. But honestly, it was with my family. He made us all feel welcome, made us all feel at home. He was a lot more genuine and a lot more authentic. And I feel like people give him credit for it. He was ready to talk to you. He made it simple. The reasons why we're here, what we want to do, what they want to do with me. It just made everything smooth.
