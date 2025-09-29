All Tar Heels

Freshman Takeover: UNC and Duke’s New Stars Command Attention

North Carolina and Duke will feature two five-stars atop of the 2025 freshman class.

Feb 1, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer and North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis shake hands before a game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Caleb Wilson and Cameron Boozer, two freshmen in the top five of the 2025 ESPN 100 list, will be playing their first game of the UNC-Duke rivalry on Saturday, February 7, at the Dean Dome on the Roy Williams court. The next matchup is a month later on Saturday, March 7, inside Cameron Indoor Stadium on the Coach K court.

Mar 31, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; McDonald’s All American West forward Caleb Wilson (8) shoots the ball during the Sprite Jam Fest at Barclay's Center. Mandatory Credit: Pamela Smith-Imagn Images / Pamela Smith-Imagn Images

The Tar Heels went winless against Duke last season, losing three times (at home, on the road, and during the ACC Tournament). Despite North Carolina making a comeback during the ACC Tourney while facing the Blue Devils, the lane violation by Jae'Lyn Withers will forever be a "what if" in the books when looking back at the history.

Maybe a win steers UNC in the right direction, and it does not receive an 11-seed going into the NCAAT. But that's how much a game can change in one play — all of the momentum can swing one way in favor of one team, but then go the other way in an instant.

Mar 14, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Seth Trimble (7) reacts to a missed opportunity later during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

UNC and Duke during the 2025-2026 campaign will be headlined by two future NBA players in what will likely be their lone season at the collegiate ranks.

The Head-to-Head Matchup Between Wilson and Boozer

Wilson and Boozer (son of former Duke Blue Devil and NBA player Carlos Boozer) spent time playing at the AAU level together, so they are familiar with each other's game. So, it will be an interesting individual matchup for fans of each fanbase, college basketball lovers and scouts of NBA teams looking to prepare for the future. Wilzon stands at 6-foot-10 and 215 pounds, per GoHeels, with Boozer listed at 6-foot-9 and 250 pounds.

Mar 20, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Hubert Davis watches team workout during NCAA Tournament First Round Practice at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Boozer has the weight advantage will help him on the block against Wilson, but on the flip side, Wilson has finesse and his athleticism to rely on to drive to the rim or work around the mid-range area for a dribble pull-up or turnaround fadeaway. Boozer, from Miami, Florida, can pass, work in the paint and put the ball on the deck for a dribble-drive to the basket against his matchup.

These two players are set to make their mark as the season begins and continues to progress, and make the UNC-Duke contest that much better this time around.

