Why Caleb Wilson Has Chapel Hill Fired Up
Tar Heel fans have seen a ton of talent enter the UNC men's basketball program as freshmen over the years from Coby White, Cole Anthony, Day'ron Sharpe and Walker Kessler, plus Elliot Cadeau and Ian Jackson. But then, during the current day, there is Caleb Wilson.
Wilson, from Atlanta, Georgia, stands at 6-foot-9 and weighs in at 205 pounds, per ESPN. Head Coach Hubert Davis and the staff have a versatile, athletic, and long wingspan forward that can dribble, shoot, play on the block, dunk and grab rebounds off the opponent's missed shots.
How excited are the fans, though? How exciting should they be for Wilson? Given the fact that he has already signed a major shoe deal before even playing a game in college, worth millions of dollars, it should give a sense of what kind of player he is, because money talks. For reference, New Balance signed former Duke Blue Devil, now Dallas Maverick, Cooper Flag, to a deal.
Caleb Wilson's Place in UNC History
Wilson could end up as one of the best one-and-dones in program history, or at the least, in the era of Davis begin the head coach. He is someone with major upside, and can possibly become a Top 3 pick in next year's NBA Draft. UNC is entering the 2025-2026 season with high hopes for its head coach, who has been through some of the best moments in history, but then... some of the worst, like missing the NCAAT completely (2022-2023).
This new roster, which features plenty of new pieces, will need time to gel together, in-game, rather than practice, because teams can only do so much that is hard to learn without an opponent to play against. For UNC, it has not one, but two exhibition games — one facing the BYU Cougars, featuring another top NBA Draft pick of next year, AJ Dybansta, and two, Winston-Salem State.
Those contests will take place on October 24 and October 29, two tune-ups before the season opener on November 3, taking on Central Arkansas.
The excitement is there for Wilson, and despite his young age, there is a lot riding on his shoulders in what will more than likely be his only year of college hoops, starting with the ability to put points on the scoreboard.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!