Roy Williams, Former UNC Basketball Players Gather During Summer League
From Jerry Stackhouse, who played in Chapel Hill from 1993-1995, to RJ Davis, who finished his career playing for UNC and is signed with the Los Angeles Lakers on an Exhibit 10 contract, North Carolina's camaraderie is strong at its roots.
Some of the other players listed are Armando Bacot, Brandon Robinson, Garrison Brooks, Theo Pinson, Cormac Ryan, along with new General Manager Jim Tanner, the program's first one ever (I wonder what he talked to the players about; NIL has changed the landscape drastically).
Case in point, this is a big recruiting photo for any high school or future college transfers to look at. The importance of staying connected, bonding off the court is evident, and seems to be hard to pass up on if you're a player looking for a new school to play college basketball.
Former head coach Roy Williams coached Davis, Bacot, and Brooks in his final season ever on the job, before retiring on April 1, 2021 (yes, it was a unique day for him to announce retirement). Williams is a part of the Naismith National Basketball Hall of Fame, after getting inducted back in 2007.
Here are other things to point out about his career found on GoHeels:
"• Inducted in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007• Fourth all-time in wins by a Division I coach with 885, behind only Mike Krzyzewski, Jim Boeheim and Bob Knight• Second-winningest coach in UNC history and third in Kansas history• Only coach with 400 wins at two schools
• Sixth-highest winning percentage (.778) in NCAA history• Led UNC to three NCAA championships (2005, 2009, 2017)• Consensus National Coach of the Decade (2000-09)• Led UNC and Kansas to nine Final Fours, fourth most all-time• Second in NCAA Tournament wins (79), second in No. 1 seeds (13), second in games (105), third in NCAA Tournament winning percentage (.752) and tied for fourth in NCAA championships
• Eight wins over AP No. 1 ranked teams are an NCAA record• Second in NCAA history in 30-win seasons (12) and tied for fourth in 20-win seasons (29) • Tied for fifth all-time with 18 regular-season conference championships • Has 885 wins after 32 seasons – 110 more than any other coach in NCAA history
• Second-highest ACC road winning percentage all-time (.621) and third-most ACC road wins (90)• Third in regular-season wins by an ACC coach (202) • 32 NBA first-round draft picks (22 at UNC, 10 at Kansas)• Cole Anthony will be his 52nd former player to play in the NBA
• Four National Players of the Year, six ACC Scholar-Athletes of the Year, 10 consensus first-team All-Americas, 17 first-team All-Americas and three Bob Cousy Award winners• Only coach to coach two Academic All-Americas of the Year (Jacque Vaughn at Kansas, Tyler Zeller at UNC)"
Williams was a one-of-a-kind coach in his own right, to say the least. And it's symbolic that he sat right in the middle of the couch surrounded by all the players.
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!