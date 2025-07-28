Fall Camp Preview: Tar Heels Offensive Line Scouting Report
While there are concerns about North Carolina’s depth at the skill positions, the Tar Heels have no reason to worry about the most critical unit on offense: the offensive line.
Carolina returns three starters up front from last season — center Austin Blaske, guard Aidan Banfield and right tackle Trevyon Green — who combined to play more than 2,100 snaps.
Despite losing All-American Willie Lampkin, the Tar Heels added two key veterans through the transfer portal: Daniel King from Troy and Will O’Steen from Jacksonville State.
Here's a breakdown of the offensive line entering fall camp:
Interior Offensive Line
The interior is expected to be the strongest area of the line.
Blaske returns at center after starting every game in 2024 and logging 759 snaps. The Georgia transfer didn’t allow a single sack in 437 pass-blocking snaps and earned an 84.4 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus. A super senior, Blaske also brings valuable versatility, having played guard and tackle during his career.
Banfield is back after an impressive freshman campaign in which he started 11 of 13 games and played 649 snaps. Athletic and technically sound, he has the upside to develop into a standout interior lineman.
King is the likely starter opposite Banfield at guard. A three-year starter and two-time All-Sun Belt selection at Troy, King allowed just nine sacks in 1,396 pass-blocking snaps. He also served as a team captain — a trait that likely caught the attention of head coach Bill Belichick.
Depth on the interior includes Holy Cross transfer Christo Kelly, a two-year starter at center, and Chad Lindbergh, who started at both guard and tackle at Rice last season. South Carolina transfer Jakai Moore, a super senior with experience across the line, could also contribute if needed.
Offensive Tackle
O’Steen could line up at either tackle spot, but he’s the likely favorite to start at left tackle for North Carolina. The Jacksonville State transfer made 39 career starts and played more than 2,700 snaps at left tackle. A two-time All-Conference USA selection, he helped the Gamecocks finish top five nationally in rushing in both 2023 and 2024, averaging 246.1 yards per game during his starts.
Green returns at right tackle after starting every game last season and playing 819 snaps. At 6-foot-8 and 340 pounds, he’s a powerful run blocker. However, his pass protection needs improvement. He posted a 49.3 PFF pass-blocking grade for the season and averaged 37.9 through his first six ACC games. His toughest outing came against Duke, when he allowed nine pressures, seven hurries and a sack.
Prairie View A&M transfer William Boone could push Green for the starting job. Boone started 11 of 12 games at right tackle in 2023, playing 782 snaps. At 6-6, 340 pounds, he brings similar size but greater efficiency in pass protection. Boone earned a 78.0 PFF pass-blocking grade and did not allow a sack in 453 pass-blocking snaps.