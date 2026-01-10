Arkansas Offensive Tackle Follows Petrino to UNC

Re-constructing the offensive line is a must for the North Carolina Tar Heels this offseason, as they have lost eight offensive linemen since the conclusion of the season. That has been one of the focal points for North Carolina's front office during his process, signing Charleston Southern transfer Andrew Threatt and Baylor transfer Sean Thompkins earlier this week.

On Friday, the Tar Heels added another offensive lineman to that group with the commitment from former Arkansas tackle Shaq McRoy. Following his commitment, the redshirt sophomore explained his decision to join North Carolina was predicated on a recently hired individual on the coaching staff.

Nov 29, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks interim head coach Bobby Petrino prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

“I wanted to follow [Bobby] Petrino,” McRoy said. “The pro-style and Coach [Bill] Belichick. And then the whole staff are mostly [New England] Patriots, so that’s the most NFL you could get in college. I just felt that from a developmental standpoint, this was the best choice for me.”

“He gave me a touchdown,” McRoy said, referencing that score. “So, what offensive lineman won’t want to play for an offensive coordinator who’s handing you the ball.”

Nov 22, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick watches play during the first half against the Duke Blue Devils at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

McRoy's praise for Belichick and his pedigree echoes what general manager Michael Lombardi stated earlier this offseason when he discussed how the 73-year-old head coach has significant influence in the recruitment process.

“Well, if you [want to] play for the greatest coach of all time and you [want to] be around a winning program, please enter the [transfer] portal," Lombardi said. “We’ll take you.”

This is another impactful transfer addition for North Carolina. How should the program feel about McRoy entering the fold in Chapel Hill?

What This Means for the Tar Heels

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears offensive lineman Sean Thompkins (65) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-8, 344-pound offensive tackle featured in six games, including one start this past season for Arkansas. In those outings, McRoy totaled 58 snaps, predominately from the right tackle position.

Threatt, who signed with North Carolina this past Sunday, lined up at right tackle and left guard during his time at Charleston Southern. Meanwhile, Thompkins served solely as a tackle at Baylor. Presumably, Thompkins will enter as the left tackle, Threatt at left guard, and McRoy at his natural right tackle position.

Oct 25, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick with the team before the game at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

As mentioned, the Tar Heels will experience of turnover along the offensive line, as only three offensive linemen from this past season - Eidan Buchanan, Aidan Banfield, and Jordan Hall - are set to return to the program in 2026.

That still leaves North Carolina with plenty of work to do in this department, but it has been a strong start to the re-tooling process.

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE ! Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE !