2 Areas North Carolina Has Improved Most

Following the 2025 season, the North Carolina Tar Heels' future was in disarray, as the program was coming off its worst campaign in nearly a decade. In Bill Belichick's first year as the head coach, the Tar Heels compiled a 4-8 record while finishing in the bottom half of the ACC and failing to qualify for bowl eligibility.

The disastrous season was exacerbated by the number of outgoing transfers North Carolina witnessed. Belichick and the Tar Heels' front office saw over 20 players announce their intention to play elsewhere in 2026.

This offseason was already going to be a reclamation project for the program, but those departures put North Carolina in a serious bind that was not considered recoverable. However, general manager Michael Lombardi has orchestrated a sound effort in patching up holes on the roster that were exposed with the aforementioned exits in the portal.

The Tar Heels still have plenty of voids to fill in the next week, but here are position groups the team should feel relatively good about heading into next season.

Offensive Line

Heading into this portion of the offseason, North Carolina only had three returning offensive linemen - Aidan Banfield, Jordan Hall, and Eidan Buchanan - from this past year's roster who had started at least one game. The Tar Heels' offensive line was in dire straits and needed to be addressed and solidified by the conclusion of these two weeks.

While the offensive line is not finished product, signing former Charleston Southern tackle/guard Andrew Threatt, Baylor tackle Sean Thompkins, and Arkansas tackle Shaq McRoy all in the span of four days. The offensive line could line up with Thompkins as the left tackle, Threatt at left guard, and McRoy at his natural right tackle position.

North Carolina could add one or two offensive linemen through the portal, but the program went heavy on offensive line in the 2026 recruiting class.

Linebacker

This was another position that was left in the dust, as the Tar Heels' main rotational players all exited the program this offseason via graduation or the transfer portal. North Carolina combatted those departures well, landing Richmond transfer Peyton Seelman and former Syracuse linebacker Derek McDonald.

While Seelman ranked in the top 10 in total tackles last season, McDonald provides a veteran presence to a young depth chart. It would be in North Carolina's best interest to venture out for one more linebacker, but this is as good a start for the Tar Heels in addressing that area of the defense.

