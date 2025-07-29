EXCLUSIVE: Alonzo Green Talks Latest in UNC Recruitment
The North Carolina Tar Heels have targeted many different prospects in the 2027 recruiting cycle. They have landed a recruit in the class already, and they continue to search for the best of the best, but there are many different positions that they have been targeting heavily than others.
This includes the wide receiver position, which is a position that they have been targeting in the 2026 class, as well as the 2027 recruiting cycle. They have offered multiple different prospects at the position, including Alonzo Green. Green is one of the better players in the class when it comes to the wide receiver position.
He holds offers from three programs (according to 247Sports). Those programs are the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the Syracuse Orange, and the North Carolina Tar Heels.
The talented prospect from the state of California caught up with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI to detail what the latest updates around the North Carolina Tar Heels program is, as well as what is going on in his recruitment in general.
Green weighs in
Here is what the talented prospect had to say when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heel On SI.
"Latest update was when I received the offer," the talented prospect from inside the state of California stated when speaking to North Carolina Tar Heels On SI about his latest updates surrounding the North Carolina Tar Heels camp at this time.
The talented prospect is a wide receiver recruit, but which coach has he been speaking to the most out of the staff? He detailed more with North Carolina Tar Heels On SI.
"The coach I speak with is Coach Armond Hawkins Jr."
Visiting the Tar Heels isn't out of question. He is looking forward to a possible visit for a specific game this season.
"I would love to go on a visit, and I would want to go on a visit when they play TCU. I think that would be a good game," the Tar Heels' target confirmed when talking about possibly coming to their first home game of the season.
There are multiple different programs that have started to speak with him more often, including the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who is arguably one of the most intriguing teams in the Big Ten.
"I speak to Nebraska and Wyoming the most."
He details what is next for him in his recruitment.
"After my Junior season I expect lots of looks for my recruitment."
