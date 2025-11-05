All Tar Heels

UNC OL Austin Blaske Reflects on Syracuse Win, Keeping Intensity

North Carolina offensive lineman Austin Blaske spoke to the media ahead of Saturday's game against Stanford on Homecoming Weekend.

Grant Chachere

Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) with center Austin Blaske (58) at the line of scrimmage in the third quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) with center Austin Blaske (58) at the line of scrimmage in the third quarter against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

North Carolina offensive lineman Austin Blaske spoke to the media ahead of Saturday's game against Stanford on Homecoming Weekend.

To hear what he had to say, check out the video below.

Below the video is a partial transcript as well.

On keeping the intensity as things are getting more positive around the building…

UNC
Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Davion Gause (37) gives a stiff arm to Syracuse Orange defensive back Chris Peal (16) in the third quarter at the JMA Wireless Dome. / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Yeah, I would say just keep the main thing, the main thing, lean into the process. You know, take it day by day. Practice hard, prepare hard for games. You know, just do that every week. And you know, no matter whether you win or lose, you just have to be consistent with what you do. And, you know, just do it every single day. 

On playing center again last week against Syracuse…

UNC
North Carolina running out on the field through smoke before its game against Clemson on Oct. 4, 2025. / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

I mean, yeah, it was fine, but, you know, I was like, I'm gonna play whatever they need me to be. You know, I'm in the business of winning games. That's just how I am. I mean, if I have to play tight end, I gonna play tight end. I'm gonna do what the team wants me to do.

On the interaction with Coach Belichick when he had to replace Chad Lindbergh at center when the latter got hurt…

UNC
Bill Belichick speaking to players / Jackson McCurdy, Tar Heels On SI

He just told me, You're going to center, and that's it. You know, it's kind of like, I mean, I can play all five spots. I just just have it. Spent my college career, you know, going back to I just kind of got the bike. Just never forget how to do it be No, like I said, like, I'm just gonna play wherever they need me to play. And just to get us to the football game. 

On Jordan Hall and Miles McVay filling in on the O-Line against Syracuse…

UNC
Rameses / Jackson McCurdy, North Carolina Tar Heels On SI

Yeah, I think my. Miles and Jordan did a great job developing and just kind of leaning into the process of, you know, just working hard every day. You know, they both came from different programs, but, you know, being here, I think they're both, you know, they both worked hard since they've been here, I think they're both very mature. And I think, you know, there's a continue to grow and be very good players 

On Gio Lopez’s running ability…

UNC
Oct 31, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Gio Lopez (7) warms up before a game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The quarterback that can run is always another threat that defense has to worry about. But, you know, I think Gio does a good job in all aspects of the game. You know, he's very smart and has very good protections. But I think, you know, definitely have the quarterback you can run definitely keeps defensive our toes a little more.

Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right HERE!

Please follow us on X when you click right HERE!

feed

Published
Grant Chachere
GRANT CHACHERE

Grant Chachere holds a B.A. in Mass Communication from Louisiana State University and has a passion for college sports. He has served as a reporter and beat writer for various outlets, including Crescent City Sports and TigerBait.com. Now, he brings that passion and experience to his role as the North Carolina Tar Heels beat reporter On SI.