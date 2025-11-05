UNC OL Austin Blaske Reflects on Syracuse Win, Keeping Intensity
North Carolina offensive lineman Austin Blaske spoke to the media ahead of Saturday's game against Stanford on Homecoming Weekend.
To hear what he had to say, check out the video below.
Below the video is a partial transcript as well.
On keeping the intensity as things are getting more positive around the building…
Yeah, I would say just keep the main thing, the main thing, lean into the process. You know, take it day by day. Practice hard, prepare hard for games. You know, just do that every week. And you know, no matter whether you win or lose, you just have to be consistent with what you do. And, you know, just do it every single day.
On playing center again last week against Syracuse…
I mean, yeah, it was fine, but, you know, I was like, I'm gonna play whatever they need me to be. You know, I'm in the business of winning games. That's just how I am. I mean, if I have to play tight end, I gonna play tight end. I'm gonna do what the team wants me to do.
On the interaction with Coach Belichick when he had to replace Chad Lindbergh at center when the latter got hurt…
He just told me, You're going to center, and that's it. You know, it's kind of like, I mean, I can play all five spots. I just just have it. Spent my college career, you know, going back to I just kind of got the bike. Just never forget how to do it be No, like I said, like, I'm just gonna play wherever they need me to play. And just to get us to the football game.
On Jordan Hall and Miles McVay filling in on the O-Line against Syracuse…
Yeah, I think my. Miles and Jordan did a great job developing and just kind of leaning into the process of, you know, just working hard every day. You know, they both came from different programs, but, you know, being here, I think they're both, you know, they both worked hard since they've been here, I think they're both very mature. And I think, you know, there's a continue to grow and be very good players
On Gio Lopez’s running ability…
The quarterback that can run is always another threat that defense has to worry about. But, you know, I think Gio does a good job in all aspects of the game. You know, he's very smart and has very good protections. But I think, you know, definitely have the quarterback you can run definitely keeps defensive our toes a little more.
