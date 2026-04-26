With No Draft Pick, Belichick's Tar Heels Are in an Embarrassing Spot

If your program is not one of the traditional powers like Clemson, Ohio State, Miami, Alabama, LSU, or Michigan, you should still take pride in having players selected in the NFL Draft. It is both an honor and a strong reflection of the program, especially when recruiting high school and transfer players.

That is, unless you are the North Carolina Tar Heels under future Hall of Fame head coach Bill Belichick , who came to Chapel Hill priding in the idea of making the program a professional jump point of sorts. Instead, it has become an embarrassment to the program with zero players drafted, and more questions than answers after the NFL Draft, with spring ball at an end.

Tar Heels' Hope of an NFL Draftee in 2026 Goes Up in Smoke

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; North Carolina defensive back Thaddeus Dixon (DB08) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It's funny to me how much the Tar Heels continue to make themselves look incredibly foolish under Belichick. Don't get me wrong, I remain an avid fan of what Belichick has become and what he did throughout his historic career in the NFL.

There is no doubt in my mind that he was a massive factor in the New England Patriots dynasty, equal or more so than Tom Brady. However, as the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft began to wind down, I couldn't help but chuckle as one team after another passed on top Tar Heels prospect, cornerback Thaddeus Dixon.

Jan 29, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National defensive back Thaddeus Dixon (1) of North Carolina practices during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

For a head coach who lauded the importance of turning North Carolina into a program that could pump out NFL talent at a consistent rate, he certainly made himself look like a fool, a shocking thing to say about Belichick at any point with the Patriots, but a common occurrence as a second-year college coach.

While Tar Heel Prospects Sign in Free Agency, Representation Matters in the Draft Itself

UNC football coach Bill Belichick during a press conference ahead of the Tar Heels' first spring practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. | Rodd Baxley/The Fayetteville Observer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dixon signed with the New York Giants, and offensive tackle Austin Blaske landed with the Los Angeles Rams as undrafted free agents. A well-deserved opportunity for both to live out their NFL dreams. That said, for a program like UNC, going without a single draft pick is what matters most, and that remains an embarrassing reality under Belichick's watch.

I'm not trying to say the Tar Heels will never have a player drafted under Belichick, and that certainly won't be true after this upcoming season. However, if you're going to preach about being a pro program while adding 70 new players to your roster in Year One, you'd better be able to talk the talk and not become a fool of yourself. Yet, that is exactly what Belichick did, to my and many others' disappointment, amongst the Tar Heel faithful.