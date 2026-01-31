Vrabel, Macdonald Get Defensive Coaches Off Super Bowl Schneid That Dates to Bill Belichick
The 2020s have been an era of offensive dominance in the NFL. Between the dynastic run of Andy Reid’s Chiefs and the proliferation of the Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan coaching trees across the NFL, elevating young offensive minds has been a serious trend across the league for years, and it has shown in the Super Bowl matchups.
Since Super Bowl LIV, which capped the 2019 season, the Big Game’s head coaches have exclusively been those with offensive backgrounds. Reid has coached in five of those games, of course, winning three, but he’s been joined by Shanahan (Super Bowls LIV, LVIII) Bruce Arians (Super Bowl LV), McVay and Zac Taylor (Super Bowl LVI) and Nick Sirianni (Super Bowls LVII, LIX). That run comes to a close next Sunday.
It is too early to tell whether defense is back in vogue, but both the Patriots and Seahawks will be led by defensive-minded head coaches in Super Bowl LX. New England’s Mike Vrabel played linebacker for Bill Belichick’s Patriots dynasty before becoming defensive coordinator of the Texans in 2017. A year later, he took over as head coach of the Titans, and now occupies his legendary coach’s old role, looking to bring New England back to the top of the sport.
Seattle’s Mike Macdonald was defensive coordinator of the Ravens under John Harbaugh from 2022 to ‘23 before landing his first head coaching job with the Seahawks. Vrabel is coaching his first Super Bowl in his first year back with the Patriots; Macdonald only had to wait until year two in Seattle.
The Mike Vrabel vs. Mike Macdonald Super Bowl matchup snaps a streak of offensive dominance that dates back to Bill Belichick’s Patriots dynasty
Amazingly, Belichick was the last defensively-minded head coach to lead a team in any Super Bowl, when his New England team defeated McVay’s Rams at Super Bowl LIII to capture his sixth ring as head coach in 2019.
The last time that we had a defense vs. defense head coaching matchup? Two years earlier at Super Bowl LI, when Belichick’s Patriots took down Dan Quinn’s Falcons in their epic overtime comeback.
The last defense vs. defense matchup that didn’t feature Belichick came in Super Bowl XLVIII, in which Pete Carroll’s Seahawks beat John Fox’s Broncos.
The last run of Super Bowls this one-sided came generations ago
We’ve seen lopsided runs of offensive or defensive dominance, but it has been a while. Offensive coaches had an edge at the end of the 1990s, capturing six consecutive Super Bowls from 1996 to 2000.
Season
Super Bowl
Winner
Coach
Focus
Loser
Coach
Focus
Score
1995–96
XXX
Cowboys
Barry Switzer
Off.
Steelers
Bill Cowher
Def.
27–17
1996–97
XXXI
Packers
Mike Homgren
Off.
Patriots
Bill Parcells
Def.
35–21
1997–98
XXXII
Broncos
Mike Shanahan
Off.
Packers
Mike Holmgren
Off.
31–24
1998–99
XXXIII
Broncos
Mike Shanahan
Off.
Falcons
Dan Reeves
Off.
34–19
1999–2000
XXXIV
Rams
Dick Vermeil
Off.
Titans
Jeff Fisher
Def.
23–16
2000–01
XXXV
Ravens
Brian Billick
Off.
Giants
Jim Fassell
Off.
34–7
There were a number of top defensive coaches in the mix during this era, like Cowher and Parcells, along with some other clear caveats. Most notably, while Billick was an offensive coach by trade, having led the Vikings attack before taking over in Baltimore, no one would mistake that for an offense-first club considering the Ray Lewis-led defense is one of the most fearsome in NFL history.
Prior to that run, the longest streak of offensive dominance came in the early-to-mid 1980s, as legends like Bill Walsh and Joe Gibbs came into their own.
Season
Super Bowl
Winner
Coach
Focus
Loser
Coach
Focus
Score
1981–82
XV
Raiders
Tom Flores
Off.
Eagles
Dick Vermeil
Off.
27–10
1982–83
XVI
49ers
Bill Walsh
Off.
Bengals
Forrest Gregg
Off.
26–21
1983–84
XVII
Washington
Joe Gibbs
Off.
Dolphins
Don Shula
Def.
27–17
1984–85
XVIII
Raiders
Tom Flores
Off.
Washington
Joe Gibbs
Off.
38–9
1985–86
XIX
49ers
Bill Walsh
Off.
Dolphins
Don Shula
Def.
38–16
1986–87
XX
Bears
Mike Ditka
Off./ST
Patriots
Raymond Berry
Off.
46–10
This run ended similarly to the more recent one, with the dominant ‘85 Bears defense led by Hall of Fame tight end Mike Ditka, who focused primarily on pass catchers and special teams with the Tom Landry-led Cowboys before returning to Chicago to lead the Bears.
Flores’s Super Bowl XV win with the Raiders ended perhaps the most dominant run for coaches focused on one side of the ball, when legendary defensive minds like Landry, Shula and Chuck Noll ruled the league.
Season
Super Bowl
Winner
Coach
Focus
Loser
Coach
Focus
Score
1971–72
VI
Cowboys
Tom Landry
Def.
Dolphins
Don Shula
Def.
24–3
1972–73
VII
Dolphins
Don Shula
Def.
Washington
George Allen
Def.
14–7
1973–74
VIII
Dolphins
Don Shula
Def.
Vikings
Bud Grant
O/D
24–7
1974–75
IX
Steelers
Chuck Noll
Def.
Vikings
Bud Grant
O/D
16–6
1975–76
X
Steelers
Chuck Noll
Def.
Cowboys
Tom Landry
Def.
21–17
1976–77
XI
Raiders
John Madden
Def.
Vikings
Bud Grant
O/D
32–14
1977–78
XII
Cowboys
Tom Landry
Def.
Broncos
Red Miller
Off.
27–10
1978–79
XIII
Steelers
Chuck Noll
Def.
Cowboys
Tom Landry
Def.
35–31
1979–80
XIV
Steelers
Chuck Noll
Def.
Rams
Ray Malavasi
Def.
31–19
Even the losers in this run were mostly defensive-minded. Legendary Vikings coach Bud Grant is a unique case; he became the head coach for the CFL’s Blue Bombers one year after an pro football career in which he played on both sides of the ball throughout. (He also played for the NBA’s Minneapolis Lakers from 1949 to ‘51.) His defense, known as the “Purple People Eaters,” was one of the NFL’s elite units, but he also coached quarterback Fran Tarkenton, one of the most innovative players in the league’s early history.
While the early years of the NFL are stereotypically thought of as a defense-first era, the first five victorious coaches of the Super Bowl era all came from the offensive side.
Season
Super Bowl
Winner
Coach
Focus
Loser
Coach
Focus
Score
1966–67
I
Packers
Vince Lombardi
Off.
Chiefs
Hank Stram
Off.
35–10
1967–68
II
Packers
Vince Lombardi
Off.
Raiders
John Rauch
Off.
33–14
1968–69
III
Jets
Weeb Ewbank
Off.
Colts
Don Shula
Def.
16–7
1969–70
IV
Chiefs
Hank Stram
Off.
Vikings
Bud Grant
O/D
23–7
1970–71
V
Colts
Don McCafferty
Off.
Cowboys
Tom Landry
Def.
16–13
A run of dominance from coaches with backgrounds on one side of the ball is nothing new, but the fact that no defense-first head coach had even appeared in the Super Bowl in six seasons is unprecedented.
Time will tell whether Vrabel and Macdonald’s immediate success will shift the momentum back towards defensive coaches. So far in this coaching cycle, the breakdown is fairly even between offense and defense.
