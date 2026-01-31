Vrabel, Macdonald Get Defensive Coaches Off Super Bowl Schneid That Dates to Bill Belichick

The 2020s have been an era of offensive dominance in the NFL. Between the dynastic run of Andy Reid’s Chiefs and the proliferation of the Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan coaching trees across the NFL, elevating young offensive minds has been a serious trend across the league for years, and it has shown in the Super Bowl matchups.

Since Super Bowl LIV, which capped the 2019 season, the Big Game’s head coaches have exclusively been those with offensive backgrounds. Reid has coached in five of those games, of course, winning three, but he’s been joined by Shanahan (Super Bowls LIV, LVIII) Bruce Arians (Super Bowl LV), McVay and Zac Taylor (Super Bowl LVI) and Nick Sirianni (Super Bowls LVII, LIX). That run comes to a close next Sunday.

More: Mike Vrabel’s Chance at NFL History—Who Has Won a Super Bowl As Both Player and Coach?

It is too early to tell whether defense is back in vogue, but both the Patriots and Seahawks will be led by defensive-minded head coaches in Super Bowl LX. New England’s Mike Vrabel played linebacker for Bill Belichick’s Patriots dynasty before becoming defensive coordinator of the Texans in 2017. A year later, he took over as head coach of the Titans, and now occupies his legendary coach’s old role, looking to bring New England back to the top of the sport.

Seattle’s Mike Macdonald was defensive coordinator of the Ravens under John Harbaugh from 2022 to ‘23 before landing his first head coaching job with the Seahawks. Vrabel is coaching his first Super Bowl in his first year back with the Patriots; Macdonald only had to wait until year two in Seattle.

The Mike Vrabel vs. Mike Macdonald Super Bowl matchup snaps a streak of offensive dominance that dates back to Bill Belichick’s Patriots dynasty

Amazingly, Belichick was the last defensively-minded head coach to lead a team in any Super Bowl, when his New England team defeated McVay’s Rams at Super Bowl LIII to capture his sixth ring as head coach in 2019.

The last time that we had a defense vs. defense head coaching matchup? Two years earlier at Super Bowl LI, when Belichick’s Patriots took down Dan Quinn’s Falcons in their epic overtime comeback.

The last defense vs. defense matchup that didn’t feature Belichick came in Super Bowl XLVIII, in which Pete Carroll’s Seahawks beat John Fox’s Broncos.

The last run of Super Bowls this one-sided came generations ago

Broncos coach Mike Shanahan won two Super Bowls with quarterback John Elways during a stretch in the 1990s when offensive coaches dominated the Big Game. | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

We’ve seen lopsided runs of offensive or defensive dominance, but it has been a while. Offensive coaches had an edge at the end of the 1990s, capturing six consecutive Super Bowls from 1996 to 2000.

Season Super Bowl Winner Coach Focus Loser Coach Focus Score 1995–96 XXX Cowboys Barry Switzer Off. Steelers Bill Cowher Def. 27–17 1996–97 XXXI Packers Mike Homgren Off. Patriots Bill Parcells Def. 35–21 1997–98 XXXII Broncos Mike Shanahan Off. Packers Mike Holmgren Off. 31–24 1998–99 XXXIII Broncos Mike Shanahan Off. Falcons Dan Reeves Off. 34–19 1999–2000 XXXIV Rams Dick Vermeil Off. Titans Jeff Fisher Def. 23–16 2000–01 XXXV Ravens Brian Billick Off. Giants Jim Fassell Off. 34–7

There were a number of top defensive coaches in the mix during this era, like Cowher and Parcells, along with some other clear caveats. Most notably, while Billick was an offensive coach by trade, having led the Vikings attack before taking over in Baltimore, no one would mistake that for an offense-first club considering the Ray Lewis-led defense is one of the most fearsome in NFL history.

Prior to that run, the longest streak of offensive dominance came in the early-to-mid 1980s, as legends like Bill Walsh and Joe Gibbs came into their own.

Season Super Bowl Winner Coach Focus Loser Coach Focus Score 1981–82 XV Raiders Tom Flores Off. Eagles Dick Vermeil Off. 27–10 1982–83 XVI 49ers Bill Walsh Off. Bengals Forrest Gregg Off. 26–21 1983–84 XVII Washington Joe Gibbs Off. Dolphins Don Shula Def. 27–17 1984–85 XVIII Raiders Tom Flores Off. Washington Joe Gibbs Off. 38–9 1985–86 XIX 49ers Bill Walsh Off. Dolphins Don Shula Def. 38–16 1986–87 XX Bears Mike Ditka Off./ST Patriots Raymond Berry Off. 46–10

This run ended similarly to the more recent one, with the dominant ‘85 Bears defense led by Hall of Fame tight end Mike Ditka, who focused primarily on pass catchers and special teams with the Tom Landry-led Cowboys before returning to Chicago to lead the Bears.

Flores’s Super Bowl XV win with the Raiders ended perhaps the most dominant run for coaches focused on one side of the ball, when legendary defensive minds like Landry, Shula and Chuck Noll ruled the league.

Season Super Bowl Winner Coach Focus Loser Coach Focus Score 1971–72 VI Cowboys Tom Landry Def. Dolphins Don Shula Def. 24–3 1972–73 VII Dolphins Don Shula Def. Washington George Allen Def. 14–7 1973–74 VIII Dolphins Don Shula Def. Vikings Bud Grant O/D 24–7 1974–75 IX Steelers Chuck Noll Def. Vikings Bud Grant O/D 16–6 1975–76 X Steelers Chuck Noll Def. Cowboys Tom Landry Def. 21–17 1976–77 XI Raiders John Madden Def. Vikings Bud Grant O/D 32–14 1977–78 XII Cowboys Tom Landry Def. Broncos Red Miller Off. 27–10 1978–79 XIII Steelers Chuck Noll Def. Cowboys Tom Landry Def. 35–31 1979–80 XIV Steelers Chuck Noll Def. Rams Ray Malavasi Def. 31–19

Even the losers in this run were mostly defensive-minded. Legendary Vikings coach Bud Grant is a unique case; he became the head coach for the CFL’s Blue Bombers one year after an pro football career in which he played on both sides of the ball throughout. (He also played for the NBA’s Minneapolis Lakers from 1949 to ‘51.) His defense, known as the “Purple People Eaters,” was one of the NFL’s elite units, but he also coached quarterback Fran Tarkenton, one of the most innovative players in the league’s early history.

More: ‘If Winning or Losing Is Going to Define You, You’re on a Rough Road’

While the early years of the NFL are stereotypically thought of as a defense-first era, the first five victorious coaches of the Super Bowl era all came from the offensive side.

Season Super Bowl Winner Coach Focus Loser Coach Focus Score 1966–67 I Packers Vince Lombardi Off. Chiefs Hank Stram Off. 35–10 1967–68 II Packers Vince Lombardi Off. Raiders John Rauch Off. 33–14 1968–69 III Jets Weeb Ewbank Off. Colts Don Shula Def. 16–7 1969–70 IV Chiefs Hank Stram Off. Vikings Bud Grant O/D 23–7 1970–71 V Colts Don McCafferty Off. Cowboys Tom Landry Def. 16–13

A run of dominance from coaches with backgrounds on one side of the ball is nothing new, but the fact that no defense-first head coach had even appeared in the Super Bowl in six seasons is unprecedented.

Time will tell whether Vrabel and Macdonald’s immediate success will shift the momentum back towards defensive coaches. So far in this coaching cycle, the breakdown is fairly even between offense and defense.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated