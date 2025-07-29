The Most Impactful Transfers for Belichick, UNC in 2025
North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick didn’t just hit the transfer portal to patch holes — he used it to import production, experience and leadership from every level of college football.
With Belichick reshaping the roster in his first full offseason at the helm, the Tar Heels turned to the transfer portal for proven production and veteran leadership. From Power Five standouts to Group of Five stars, Carolina added players who not only fill key positional needs but arrive with championship experience, high-end measurables and versatile skill sets.
Here are five transfers that will make the biggest mpact this year for UNC.
CB Thaddeus Dixon, Grad.
Dixon brings pedigree and schematic familiarity to Carolina’s secondary. The Washington transfer played under Steve Belichick in Seattle last season and was a key contributor for a Huskies defense that ranked No. 2 nationally against the pass in 2024.
Over the past two years, Dixon logged 69 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, 16 pass breakups and a forced fumble. This will be his fifth season of college football, including junior college.
QB Gio Lopez, R-Soph.
Lopez, a dual-threat quarterback from South Alabama, adds dynamic ability to Carolina’s offense. He completed 66% of his passes for 2,559 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions last season, while rushing for 463 yards and seven scores.
Lopez ranked 22nd nationally with 274.7 total yards per game and earned a 91.0 PFF grade on deep passes. He threw for 759 yards and nine touchdowns on throws of 20-plus yards, but his efficiency dropped under pressure, completing just 49.5% with three interceptions.
OL Daniel King
King is expected to start at guard opposite Yale Banfield. The Troy transfer brings a wealth of experience to Chapel Hill, having started 39 games over three seasons and earning All-Sun Belt honors in both 2023 and 2024. He allowed just nine sacks over 1,396 career pass-blocking snaps and was also a team captain — a trait that likely stood out to Belichick.
DE Pryce Yates, R-Sr.
Yates is expected to play a significant role on the edge after transferring from UConn, where he played 1,427 snaps over three seasons. He’s totaled 108 tackles, 30 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in his career.
Despite being limited to seven games in 2024 due to injury, he still notched 21 tackles, seven TFLs and 3.5 sacks — including a dominant outing against UNC in the Fenway Bowl with six stops and three tackles for loss.
LB Andrew Simpson, R-Sr.
Simpson, a redshirt senior linebacker, arrives from Boise State with three years of starting experience and a reputation as a high-impact playmaker. A key cog on the Broncos’ 2024 playoff team, Simpson has totaled 141 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, three interceptions, eight pass breakups and five forced fumbles across his career.
