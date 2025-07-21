Who is the Tar Heels & Bill Belichick's DC Steve Belichick?
There are family ties within the coaching staff under Bill Belichick. And who is that, you may wonder (in case you do not already know)?
Steve Belichick, the new defensive coordinator for UNC.
The son of Coach Belichick left his position at the University of Washington to share the sidelines with his father, and for what it's worth, the two can be a part of a new era in UNC football — one that involves more winning unlike what has been seen up until now.
Here is more on Coach Belichick's son, including his experience in the NFL, per GoHeels:
"Steve Belichick enters year one as the Tar Heels’ defensive coordinator during the 2025 season.
Belichick arrives in Chapel Hill after spending the 2024 campaign in the same role at the University of Washington.
Belichick, who played four seasons of lacrosse at Rutgers before joining the football team as a long snapper, was the Patriots' defensive play caller for the last four years (2020-23), while also coaching linebackers (2022-23) and outside linebackers (2020-21). He'd previously worked with New England's defensive backs (2019) and safeties (2016-18) after having worked four years (2012-15) as a defensive assistant.
During his time on the Patriots staff, Belichick was a part of five Super Bowls, with three victories, in 2015, 2017 and 2019.
In 2023, Belichick helped lead a defense that ranked third in the NFL in opponent yards per play (4.7) and sixth in total defense, allowing 301.6 yards per game. The Pats also ranked No. 3 in rushing defense and 10th in passing defense.
New England's defense was also stout in the previous years with Belichick calling the plays, ranking No. 5 in opponent yards per play in 2022, and No. 10 in that same category in 2021.
In 2021 and 2022, Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon reached career highs for sacks in back-to-back seasons, notching 12.5 sacks in 2021 and 15.5 in 2022, while setting a club record with 102.5 sack yards in '22. Judon earned four straight Pro Bowl selections (2019-22). Belichick also coached Josh Uche to 1.5 sacks in 2022.
In 2019, Belichick led a secondary that helped the Patriots lead the NFL in total defense and scoring defense, while cornerback Stephon Gilmore was named Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
In 2018, he helped coach a defense that held the Rams to a record-low three points in the Super Bowl."
Change can be scary, but also a good thing. There will be no more Omarion Hampton running the football to help score points, a revamped roster filled with talented transfers, a coaching staff that is going to have to learn how to gel, but Belichick as the defensive coordinator seems like the right person to keep things stable.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!