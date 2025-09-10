Why This Week is a Great Opportunity for Belichick, UNC
On this episode of the Tar Heels Insider Podcast, beat writer Grant Chachere explains why this week provides a great opportunity for improvement with Richmond coming to town.

Here is a partial transcript from Bill Belichick's presser on Sept. 9
Q: Opening statement
So, just been getting back on a normal week here playing Saturday to Saturday so it's good to be on a regular season kind of routine here. And you know, hopefully that'll make it a productive week for us all the way around, coaches, players, film, study, preparation, meetings, you know, all the above. So, you know, looking forward to this week, and already the start of, I feel like we're on a on a good schedule here.
You know, Richmond's an impressive team to watch. You know, Coach Huesman has done a good job there, and they have a very, you know, experienced staff on the offensive side of the ball, of course, with, you know, with Russ and his son, Jacob (Huesman), and Coach (Justin) Wood, Coach (Drew) Anthony, on defense, special teams, they're very sound. They haven't given up in really any big plays defensively, done a good job in the kicking game, made some plays. They're a good return team.
They tackle well, and offensively, they have a balanced running game between the quarterback and running backs. And then, you know, mix that in with some play action and, you know, getting the ball to receivers, especially guys like Dawson and, you know, on some some plays, explosive plays that you know, we'll have to defend. So really, really good program. They've had a lot of success there, and I can see why. They're a team that when you watch them again you see the discipline, the toughness, the consistency.
Down in and down out, you know, over multiple games. You know, sort of last year, but you know, also the two games this year."
Q: Any update on Chris Culliver's injury?
Belichick: "We'll take it day by day. We didn't practice yesterday, so we'll go out there today and see where he's at, see what he can do."
Q: How concerned are you about the offense and how has playcalling reflected that?
Yeah, I just think we need to do a better job all the way across the board, in each and every area, offense, defense, special teams. There's a lot of room for improvement and just our fundamentals, our execution, some cases, our timing. You know, we'll just keep working on that, and think it's definitely getting better, but we're certainly a long way from where we need to be.
Offensively when you have one negative play, it's tough to get 10 yards in three downs. It's tough to get it in two or sometimes one. So avoiding those negative plays and staying out of long yardage and then converting the ones that we need to convert. All those need to be better. No doubt"
Q: How much do you know about your personnel? Is it still open-ended?
Yeah, it'll be a work in progress for a little while.
