What Are the Expectations for UNC's Bill Belichick?
There will be 12 games for Bill Belichick to try and change the state of UNC's football program in year one as the head coach. North Carolina finished the 2024 season with a record of 6-7, featuring losses to the Pittsburgh Panthers, Georgia Tech Yellowjackets, Boston College Eagles, and James Madison by 20 points at home where the game ended, 70-50. And then, against the Duke Blue Devils in a tight matchup.
Belichick shared his own personal expectations this past March, and showed confidence while doing so. ESPN's David Hale wrote about the eight-time Super Bowl champion:
"I don't really have any expectations," Belichick said. "It's going to be up to each individual. I know we've got a good plan, I know we can do the right things to put a good product on the field. Everybody that buys into it and wants to be a part of it, will be a part of it. And if they don't, they can go somewhere else. That's their decision."
Interestingly enough, former head coach Mack Brown chimed in on Belichick and how the circumstances are bit different compared to when he was leading the Tar Heels. The SiriusXM College Sports Radio caught Brown's comments:
"As far as North Carolina and Bill Belichick now, he’s arguably the best coach ever," Brown said. "They’ve committed money to it. They’ve helped him with academics. They’ve lowered those standards some. So, there’s absolutely no reason they shouldn’t be successful … and they’ve changed the roster. I think they’ve signed maybe 60-something new transfers.
"So, you’ve got a chance to succeed at the highest level, and I expect him to do that and I’m proud for him."
Brown talked more about the NIL situation, and how it has changed recruiting:
"North Carolina didn’t have NIL money and I said we were kind of a slow bleed," Brown said Tuesday afternoon on the program. "We weren’t able to recruit the top kids like we were when we first got there. It was time for them and it was time for me, kind of like a divorce. Everybody was ready. It’s just who and how and how you split at the end. It was best for me to get out."
"We always built programs on fit, and our last couple years there we were having to get parents with money, we were trying to get kids over a 3.0 because that’s who we could get. We signed 26 players at North Carolina our next-to-last year — high school players — and didn’t pay them a penny. So those kids, we even had Omarion Hampton, he got offered $1 million-plus to leave and he stayed for $300,000. I told him he should leave, because it was just crazy as you were looking at those things."
Out with the old, and in with the new — North Carolina is going all in to make its climb toward the top of the college football world alongside other notable schools such as Georgia, Ohio State, and Notre Dame, respectively.
