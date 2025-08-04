‘I’m Approaching It 100%’: Marcus Allen Reflects On Future
Marcus Allen is an experienced defensive back on UNC's roster, being one of the few who have played multiple years considering the amount of new faces (40 players from this past spring and 70 players who were not on the roster last season).
The addition of Head Coach Bill Belichick has changed the entire culture, environment, and way of management from what it was a year ago. And besides him, came a new coaching staff ready to move far past the 6-7 record UNC had.
Allen played three seasons for former Head Coach Mack Brown, and the timing for him to learn under Coach Belichick will help boost his draft stock, if he ends up choosing to place him name in the pot next year.
With Allen turning the final page of his chapter in Chapel Hill, the goal of becoming reaching the NFL level is something he still wants to reach — with everything he has, matter of fact.
"Yeah, I'm approaching it 100%. I'm just trying to work on my craft and perfect the little things that kind of held me back last year. Just get better at the things that I know I need to work on. Ultimately, just go out there and make plays because I know what I can do, so I just need to go out there and put it on the field."
Allen will get to suit up in the backfield with Washington transfer Thaddeus Dixon, who has experience competing for a College Football National Championship during the 2023 postseason. The two will be able to compliment each other well beyond the gridiron, considering Allen's experience in Chapel Hill mixed with Dixon's experience playing on the biggest stage in college football.
"Yeah, Thad is one kind of guy. He brings a lot of energy, a lot of confidence, so just having that on the other side of the field, knowing that that side of the field is being taken care of, having a partner, just like kind of how it was with Hussie, having a partner there that's going to push each other. If one of us is messing up, we're going to hold each other accountable, make sure we get it right, and make sure we do our part so that our team can win."
Please follow us on X when you click right here!
Please make sure you follow us today on our Facebook page when you click right here!